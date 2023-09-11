Why Are Chennai Fans Upset With Rahman?

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

Traffic snarls, angry audiences who were denied access despite coughing up huge sums, crying children and jostling people -- these were the scenes at an A R Rahman concert in Chennai on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Titled Marakkuma Nenjam, meaning 'Can The Heart Forget?', the concert was poorly organised, and the organisers took 'full responsibility'.

A number of social media posts showed people complaining of being unable to reach the venue due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) that even reportedly affected the movement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's convoy.

'It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu. (Can't forget).A performer in the stage can't never see what's happening at other areas just watch it,' posted a user on X.

People complained of 'overcrowding', and the event being 'shabbily organised'.

'It is a waste of money,' a disappointed woman said.

An angry music lover complained she had paid Rs 30,000 to enjoy the concert with her family and alleged that children were manhandled.

'Pretty horrible -- not safe for children, could hear them crying and not safe for women at all,' Another fan was heard saying on a video.

The organisers ACTC Events have taken 'full responsibility.'

'Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam,' ACTC Events said in the post, which was reposted by Rahman.

'Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren't able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances,' Rahman posted. 'Our team will respond asap @BToSproductions @actcevents.'