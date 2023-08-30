News
2 IndiGo flights report mid-air engine shutdowns

2 IndiGo flights report mid-air engine shutdowns

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2023 09:39 IST
Two IndiGo flights suffered mid-air glitches on Tuesday and were forced to land midway as their engine was shut down.

However, both the flights were safely landed.

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Madurai suffered a mid-air glitch after one of its engines shut down but landed safely at its destination.

In the second such instance in a time difference of a few hours, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru reported a mid-air glitch after one of its engines shut down.

 

Officials had said both these Indigo aircraft were running on Pratt and Whitney engines.

Regarding the Mumbai-Madurai IndiGo flight, the DGCA said, "Engine 2 Stall occurred and Engine2 oil chip detected warning came. Engine2 was shut down as per the checklist and the aircraft landed safely."

IndiGo too released a statement for the incident reported on its aircraft flying from Madurai to Mumbai, stating it had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai.

"The pilot prioritized the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," Indigo said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
