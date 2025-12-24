HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 days in Delhi and I get infection: Gadkari on toxic air

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 24, 2025 15:16 IST

Expressing concern over Delhi's severe pollution, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari acknowledged that the transport sector contributes nearly 40 per cent to emissions.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledges that the transport sector contributes nearly 40% of to emissions. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Speaking at a book launch in New Delhi, Gadkari on Tuesday said that he develops infections after living in the national capital for just two days due to polluted air.

"If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. I stay in Delhi for just two days and ends up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution?" he said.

"I am the Transport Minister, and 40% of the pollution is caused by us," Gadkari acknowledged.

The Transport Minister further questioned the logic of spending Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports, calling for greater self-reliance in alternative and biofuels.

"We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country. Can't we become self-reliant in alternative fuels and biofuels?" Nitin Gadkari asked.

Delhi residents are grappling with severe air pollution that continues to disrupt daily life.

