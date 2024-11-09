2 Cong CMs, 1 deputy CM counter BJP's charge on poll promises

The chief ministers of Congress-ruled Telangana and Himachal Pradesh and the deputy CM of Karnataka on Saturday vehemently countered the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation that poll-related promises were not being fulfilled in their states.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar hold a press conference in Mumbai to counter BJP's charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar held a press conference in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra where assembly elections will be held on November 20.

Shivakumar said, "Mahayuti leaders should visit my state to see how Congress' welfare guarantees are benefiting people."

Telangana CM Reddy said, "In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to the youth in the state."

The BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra, he said.

He alleged that big ticket investment projects were being transferred from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Sukhu said his government's decision to implement the old pension scheme has benefited people immensely.

"People of Maharashtra have to decide whether toppling the government with the use of money is democracy," he said.

On Saturday while addressing an election rally in poll-bound Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that wherever a Congress government is formed, that state becomes the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) of the party's ‘shahi parivar'.

"We won't let Maharashtra become the ATM of Congress,” Modi said, addressing a campaign rally in Akola for the November 20 state assembly elections.

People of Haryana foiled the conspiracy of Congress by following the ‘Ek hai to safe hai' (we are safe if we are united) mantra, Modi said.

“The Congress knows that it will be strengthened only if the country is weakened. The policy of that party is to pit one caste against the other,” he said.

Modi said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra means corruption and scams of thousands of crores of rupees.

“In my first two terms as the PM, I have given four crore pucca houses to the poor,” Modi said.

“I have come to seek your blessings for the BJP-led Mahayuti (grand alliance) in the Maharashtra assembly elections,” he said.

“On this day in 2019, the Supreme Court of the country gave its verdict on Ram Temple. This date of November 9 will also be remembered because after the decision of the Supreme Court, people of every religion showed great sensitivity,” Modi said.

“This feeling of nation first is the biggest strength of India,” he said.

“In the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, Maharashtra has continuously blessed the BJP wholeheartedly. There is a reason behind Maharashtra's trust in BJP. The reason for this is the patriotism, political understanding and vision of the people of Maharashtra,” Modi said.