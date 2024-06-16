News
Rediff.com  » News » 19 girls among 58 child labourers rescued in MP distillery crackdown

19 girls among 58 child labourers rescued in MP distillery crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 16, 2024 14:01 IST
As many as 39 boys and 19 girls were rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: People participate in a signature campaign against child labour in Patna, April 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights with the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan, led the crackdown at Som Distillery on Saturday, a release stated.

 

A team led by NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo rescued 58 children, 19 girls and 39 boys, from Som Distillery, the BBA stated.

"Children bore burn wounds on their hands from exposure to harsh chemicals and alcohol. They were transported daily by their employer in a school bus and worked 12-14 hours daily," it said.

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the raid at the factory was a serious matter.

"Received detailed information from the labour, excise and police departments, and direction has been given for taking appropriate action. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," Yadav wrote.

Som Distilleries & Breweries is an ISO-certified group of companies manufacturing and supplying beer, IMFL (India-made Foreign Liquor) and RTD (Ready To Drink) beverages.

BBA director Manish Sharma, who was also part of the team, said, "The stench of alcohol and chemicals was unbearable. It is unimaginable the children worked in these conditions for such long hours every day. We appeal for strict action against the employers."

Despite repeated attempts, Alok Arora, the director of Som Group of Companies, could not be reached for comment, and Raisen collector Arvind Dube also remained unavailable.

Two days ago, NCPCR, on the complaint of BBA, rescued 36 children from three factories in Mandideep town in Raisen district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
