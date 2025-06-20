150 locomotives with world-class amenities to be exported to Guinea

The 150 indigenously-built locomotives set to be exported to the Republic of Guinea will feature world-class amenities, including air-conditioned cabins equipped with refrigerators and microwave ovens for the comfort of loco pilots.

The Railway Ministry will deliver the advanced locomotives to the African nation over the next three years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first locomotive for export on Friday.

"The Republic of Guinea asked us to provide all these amenities for the convenience of their train crew," an official from Wabtec, a global locomotive manufacturing firm, told PTI.

The locomotives are being manufactured by Wabtec in collaboration with the Indian Railways at its Marhowra Rail Factory near Patna, Bihar.

The factory was started in 2015 with a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to manufacture 1,000 freight locomotives of 4,500 and 6,000 HP for Railways in 10 years.

The first locomotive was supplied in 2018, and since then, Wabtec has already delivered more than 700 locomotives.

The company said the order for 150 locomotives from Guinea is additional work for which it has scaled up its workforce to ensure continued delivery to Indian Railways alongside the export commitment.

In a recent press briefing, Wabtec said it did an intense study of the environmental conditions, such as terrain and temperature, in Guinea, besides the specifications provided by the country for customised locomotives based on their requirements.

"Since the climatic conditions are harsh in Guinea, the country opted for refrigerators and microwaves for its loco pilots," a company official said.

He added, "These locomotives have been customised to meet the specific requirements of the West African country, including adaptations for standard gauge tracks and local environmental conditions."

Wabtec engineers conducted multiple site visits to ensure the locomotives align with operational needs.

The export deal coincides with the West African country's launch of its largest iron ore mining project, which requires enhanced freight capabilities.

According to the Railway Ministry, the export order positions Marhowra factory as a global hub for locomotive exports, strengthening local employment and technological capability.

"It will contribute to building infrastructure for Guinea's largest iron ore project, deepening India-Africa economic cooperation," Dilip Kumar, executive director of the Railway Board's Information and Publicity Department, said.