News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 15 held for pelting stones at security forces after encounter in Srinagar

15 held for pelting stones at security forces after encounter in Srinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2022 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said they arrested 15 persons allegedly involved in stone-pelting on security forces after an encounter in Srinagar where three militants were killed.

IMAGE: Some of the people accused of stone-pelting during post-encounter sanitisation arrested by Srinagar police, March 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said despite warnings, a mob had tried to approach the gun battle site and hurled stones at the security personnel.

“On March 16 at Shankarpora Nowgam Srinagar, three terrorists were neutralised. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens.

 

“Signboards were also placed around the site of the encounter to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitisation with regard to any left-over explosive from the terrorists,” a police official said.

He said, “However, a large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying lathis and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed nafri (personnel)”.

In order to disperse the mob, smoke canister shells were used as per the SOPs, the official said.

He said a case was registered and 15 identified persons were arrested.

The Srinagar police requested the people to stay away from encounter sites to ensure their safety, keeping in view the likelihood of the left-over explosives from the terrorists, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
90% dip in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir in 2017: J&K top cop
90% dip in stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir in 2017: J&K top cop
Stone pelters not satyagrahis but aggressors: Jaitley in Jammu
Stone pelters not satyagrahis but aggressors: Jaitley in Jammu
Army chief says stone pelters in J-K overground workers of terror groups
Army chief says stone pelters in J-K overground workers of terror groups
IPL 2022: Steyn goes from commentary box to SRH dugout
IPL 2022: Steyn goes from commentary box to SRH dugout
India sees red as OIC invites Hurriyat to Pak meet
India sees red as OIC invites Hurriyat to Pak meet
Bengal offered Pegasus spyware but said no: Mamata
Bengal offered Pegasus spyware but said no: Mamata
Has Russia's Ukraine invasion stalled? UK thinks so
Has Russia's Ukraine invasion stalled? UK thinks so
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Stone pelting incidents in J-K down to 327 in 2020'

'Stone pelting incidents in J-K down to 327 in 2020'

No passport, govt job clearance for stone-pelters

No passport, govt job clearance for stone-pelters

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances