14 Oppn parties move SC against 'misuse' of CBI, ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 24, 2023 12:29 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against political opponents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress, and said the plea would be taken up for hearing on April 5.

 

The parties are seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

"Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Singhvi said.

"We will list it on April 5," said the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
