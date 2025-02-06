HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
13-yr-old student sexually assaulted by 3 teachers in TN

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 06, 2025 11:32 IST

A 13-year-old school student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government middle school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district and the suspects have been suspended and arrested under various sections of POCSO act, police said on Thursday.

The shocking incident sparked a huge outrage among the members of the public who staged a protest on February 5 demanding stringent action on the perpetrators. They also alleged lack of safety and security to girl students in schools in the wake of the three male teachers resorting to the crime.

The incident came to light after the school teachers visited the girl's home on February 3 to enquire about her prolonged absence. Upon learning from the girl's parents about the sexual assault by the three teachers on the school premises, the teachers asked the parents to lodge a complaint with the police.

 

The issue was also taken up by the District Child Protection Unit. Police said the school headmistress and the block education officer named the three teachers of the panchayat union middle school for committing the crime and thereafter the Chief Education Officer ordered the suspension of the trio.

Following this, the three teachers have been arrested and remanded on February 5, police said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who announced an agitation over the incident on February 8 at Krishnagiri bus stand, expressed shock over the sexual assault on the eighth standard girl student.

He accused the DMK government of failing to ensure the safety of girl students on school premises and said Chief Minister M K Stalin should take responsibility for the incident and tender an apology to the people.

In a post on the social media platform, Palaniswami sought maximum punishment for the three arrested persons.

Meanwhile, Krishnagiri District Collector C Dinesh Kumar said counselling was being provided to the affected student. 

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
