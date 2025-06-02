HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ajit Pawar admits to mistakes in Ladki Bahin payout

Ajit Pawar admits to mistakes in Ladki Bahin payout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 19:41 IST

x

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday admitted to 'mistakes' in distributing financial assistance to all women applicants of the Ladki Bahin scheme launched last year, which he said would be rectified through scrutiny to ensure only genuine beneficiaries receive the aid.

IMAGE: Maharashtra finance minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Pawar attributed the lapses to the hasty implementation of the scheme, which was announced months ahead of the state assembly polls held last November.

Latching on to the admission of mistakes, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut demanded Pawar's resignation, alleging that the finance department headed by the NCP leader condoned the 'loot of government money for the sake of votes'.

 

"We made a mistake of giving the financial benefit to all women (applicants). We had little time to scrutinise the applications and identify the ineligible ones. At that time, elections were supposed to be announced in two to three months," Pawar, who heads the Finance Ministry, told reporters in Baramati.

He stressed that the money deposited in the bank accounts of women will not be taken back.

"When the scheme was unveiled, the government had appealed that only eligible women apply but that didn't happen. A scrutiny is being conducted. Only the needy women will get the monthly payout," he added.

The Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched on August 17, 2024, targeting women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose annual income is capped at Rs 2.5 lakh. The applicants started receiving the benefits for July and August from the month of September.

Under the scheme, eligible women are entitled to a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

The scheme, believed to have ensured a crucial vote swing in favour of the Mahayuti alliance, has always been a subject of political discussions centred around governance morality, fiscal discipline, and genuine beneficiaries.

The Women and Child Development Ministry recently identified 2,289 government employees who had availed of the benefits of the scheme meant for poor women.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

My life has been ruined, Tej Pratap's expulsion a drama: Aishwarya
My life has been ruined, Tej Pratap's expulsion a drama: Aishwarya
Why Lalu Prasad Expelled His Elder Son Over FB post
Why Lalu Prasad Expelled His Elder Son Over FB post
Hate speech costs Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas his UP assembly seat
Hate speech costs Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas his UP assembly seat
'Very Disappointed With Hardik'
'Very Disappointed With Hardik'
SC disposes of L&T plea as MMRDA scraps bids for Rs 14K-cr Mumbai projects
SC disposes of L&T plea as MMRDA scraps bids for Rs 14K-cr Mumbai projects

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Motorola G86, G56: Long-Lasting Battery Phones

webstory image 2

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

webstory image 3

Aloo Poha Vada: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sonu Sood visits Tirumala with family 1:36

Sonu Sood visits Tirumala with family

Algerian Parliament hosts dinner for Baijayant Panda-led delegation1:01

Algerian Parliament hosts dinner for Baijayant Panda-led...

'I have come here to speak for India', Salman Khurshid shuts critics at home2:55

'I have come here to speak for India', Salman Khurshid...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD