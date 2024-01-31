News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10,000 Indian construction workers to reach Israel

10,000 Indian construction workers to reach Israel

By Harinder Mishra
January 31, 2024 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Israel's construction sector suffering a severe manpower crisis post the October 7 conflict with Hamas, some 10,000 workers from India are to make their way here starting next week, industry sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Several Indians, stranded in Israel at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, returned to India. Photograph: ANI Photo

These 10,000 workers will reach in batches of 700 to 1,000 a week, a source in the Israel's Builders Association (IBA) said.

With Israel's latest conflict with Hamas in Gaza a little short of four months, and a ban on the entry of Palestinian workers and the departure of several thousand other foreign workers, the Israeli construction industry has been facing a deep crisis and several ongoing projects are getting either stalled or delayed.

Following the conflict, Israel has banned the entry of Palestinian workers. The departure of several thousand other foreign workers, the Israeli construction industry has been facing a deep crisis.

 

Israeli business daily The Calcalist in a report in Hebrew last week said that the quota of foreign manpower for the construction industry has been increased from 30,000 to 50,000 and that the Israeli government last month approved the arrival of 10,000 workers from India.

The IBA source confirmed that the details in The Calcalist report were correct.

When asked about the arrival of the first batch of workers, the source said, “We hope they'll come next week.”

The workers to arrive in Israel would be part of the private recruitment track, which was approved by the government in parallel with the bilateral (inter-governmental) track to enable rapid recruitment of workers into the construction industry.

The IBA is looking to hire workers also from other countries such as Mexico, Kenya and Malawi. Screening of workers is said to have begun three weeks ago in India, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.

“To date, out of about 8,000 workers examined, about 5,500 have been found suitable for work in Israel – the vast majority Indian,” The Calcalist had reported.

“The Indian construction workers are at a high professional level. Many of them were previously employed in the Gulf countries, so these are skilled manpower. Most of them are fluent in English, and those who have worked in the Gulf also know Arabic, which is a great advantage,” an industry source was quoted by the business daily as saying.

The selection process is led by IBA's CEO Igal Slovik and Izchak Gurvitz, who heads the association's division dealing with workers' issues and the selection team.

Israel's Ministry of Housing and Construction is currently said to be working on a proposal to increase by another 10,000 the hiring of workers through the private track.

This will increase the total quota of foreign workers employed in the industry from 50,000 workers today to 60,000.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in December had “discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel.”

Israel's Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, during his trip to India in April last year, had spoken to officials and his counterpart in New Delhi about hiring Indians in various sectors, including the construction sector.

The discussions then revolved around bringing in almost 160,000 people in various sectors.

About 18,000 Indians are working in Israel, mostly as caregivers. Most of them decided to stay back in Israel and did not leave the country during the war because "they felt quite secure" and "also because the salaries are quite attractive".

Israel and India also inked an agreement in May last year during the then Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to New Delhi that will allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in the Jewish state in the fields of construction and nursing, a move that was then seen "to help deal with the rising cost of living and assist thousands of families waiting for nursing care".

A statement released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry then said that 34,000 workers will be engaged in the construction field and another 8,000 for nursing needs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Harinder Mishra
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's IT Companies On Edge
Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's IT Companies On Edge
Who Are India's 'Unemployed'?
Who Are India's 'Unemployed'?
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
Will Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer get a lifeline?
Will Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer get a lifeline?
Tortured to accept Oppn link: Parl accused to court
Tortured to accept Oppn link: Parl accused to court
HC's 2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news
HC's 2-judge bench divided over IT rules on fake news
ED issues 5th summons to Kejriwal, will he comply?
ED issues 5th summons to Kejriwal, will he comply?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Thousands of workers queue up in UP for jobs in Israel

Thousands of workers queue up in UP for jobs in Israel

A Must Read Interview About Jobs

A Must Read Interview About Jobs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances