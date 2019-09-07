100 days of Modi 2.0: Govt to show it fulfilled promises

September 07, 2019 15:25 IST

As the Narendra Modi government celebrates its 100 days in office over the weekend, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh would have a coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Rajasthan's holy town of Pushkar.

The three-day meet would assess the government's performance so far.

While the RSS is expected to congratulate the government for passage of key bills in Parliament -- strengthening anti-terror laws, proscribing triple talaq and scrapping provisions of Article 370 -- as also its diplomatic success in countering Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir, some of its affiliates are set to flag the crisis facing small-scale industries.

On Saturday, the prime minister would kick off the 100-day celebrations by handing over the 80th million liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection under the Ujjwala Yojana in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Modi would address party workers in Haryana's Rohtak.

He may speak of the government's achievements there. The celebrations would dovetail with the BJP's campaign in election-bound Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The BJP would observe the next 10 days -- from Sunday to September 17, the birthday of the PM -- as 'seva parva'.

In the national capital on Sunday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar would hold a press conference to talk about the government's achievements.

The minister had addressed the media when the government had completed 50 days in office on July 22, which had coincided with the launch of Chandrayaan-2.

Sources said the government would highlight the first 100 days as evidence of its commitment to deliver on its promises with 'speed, skill and scale', and that the pace of reform has increased in its second term.

As proof of its speed, the government could point to Parliament's Budget session, which ended in the first week of August, as one of the most productive fresh sessions ever after a Lok Sabha election, with 36 bills passed.

BJP workers have been asked not to indulge in loud chest-thumping on issues of Article 370 and triple talaq, but carry out a door-to-door campaign.

They would also talk about the government's tough stand on terror, including amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The government, as well as the party, would talk of India successfully countering Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir on the international stage.

The government believes its performance on the diplomacy front was good.

The PM has visited seven countries, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, France and Russia.

The government has focused on consolidating its 'neighbourhood first' policy, while the PM has also initiated the 'act far east' policy.

The RSS 'samanwaya baithak', or coordination meeting, could also reiterate its demand for the early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Along with abrogation of Article 370, implementing a uniform civil code and building the Ram temple are part of the BJP's core agenda.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad would brief delegates on the ongoing judicial proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh would brief delegates on the overall economic slowdown in the country.

Outfits like SJM and Laghu Udyog Bharati have expressed concerns about the problems facing the manufacturing sector, particularly small-scale industries because of the goods and services tax.

The Opposition -- the Congress and the Left parties -- is expected to bring out a list of failures of the government, particularly on the economic front and speak of its 'vendetta politics'.