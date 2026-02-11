HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 planes were...: Trump makes new claim on India-Pak truce

10 planes were...: Trump makes new claim on India-Pak truce

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read
February 11, 2026 09:35 IST

Donald Trump claims his use of tariffs prevented a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, a claim India has repeatedly refuted.

IMAGE: Donald Trump has claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict for more that 80 times since May 10 last year. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points

  • Trump stated that Pakistan's Prime Minister credited him with saving lives by stopping the conflict.
  • India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in its disputes with Pakistan.
  • India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

United States President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year, which he said could have turned nuclear, through tariffs.

"I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, 'if you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs, because I don't want to see people getting killed," Trump said in an interview to Fox Business Tuesday.

Trump's new claim  

"And they said, 'Well, what does this have to do?' I said, 'you're going to be charged'. Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down. They were going at it," Trump said.

He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, 'President Trump saved at least 10 million lives when he got us to stop fighting'. Because they were going to go nuclear, (in) my opinion. Without tariffs, that wouldn't happen," Trump said.

India says no third-party intervention to stop conflict with Pakistan

Trump has claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict for more that 80 times since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two neighbours had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
