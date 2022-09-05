10 killed, 8 injured in blast near Russian embassy in Kabul

At least ten people were killed and eight were injured in a blast outside the country's embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

According to sources in the Estiqlal hospital near the embassy, 10 dead and several injured were taken to the medical facility.

A blast took place near the Russian Embassy in Kabul around 11 am on Monday, as per Khaama Press.

"A Russian diplomat was also injured in the explosion in front of the Russian embassy," Sputnik News Agency reported.

Earlier, Russian media reported that 15-20 people were killed or injured due to an explosion near the embassy.

Last month, a number of blasts were reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation.