10-15 Cong, Uddhav Sena MLAs will join us on Jan 23: Shiv Sena leader

Ruling Shiv Sena's leader Rahul Shewale on Monday claimed 10 to 15 MLAs from the opposition Congress and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will switch sides in Maharashtra and join the party led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 23.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray (fourth from left) along with Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs during a protest on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in RS during Constitution debate, at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Speaking to reporters Mumbai, the former Lok Sabha member from Mumbai predicted a "major political earthquake" in Maharashtra on January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

"There are chances of a major political earthquake on January 23, where some 10 to 15 MLAs from the Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT would switch over to Shinde-led Shiv Sena. It is their own parties that is going to split, but leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT) are spreading false news about discontent in the Shiv Sena," Shewale told reporters.

He was reacting to comments made separately earlier in the day by Wadettiwar and Raut.

The Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar. The Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and NCP-SP had won 20, 16, and 10 assembly seats in the last year's state polls.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Congress leader Wadettiwar claimed that deputy CM Shinde might be dispensed with and the ruling Shiv Sena could see a new "Uday" (rise), an oblique reference to his party colleague and state minister Uday Samant.

The Maharashtra Congress leader was reacting to speculation about Shinde's unhappiness over the appointment of guardian ministers by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Eknath Shinde's situation is very bad in the current political scenario. It seems Shinde may be sidelined. I wonder if Shinde's political utility is over. Shindeji was brought in by pushing out Uddhav ji (Thackeray), " the Congress leader said.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, which heads the ruling coalition Mahayuti, Wadettiwar claimed a new political situation may shape up in Maharashtra with the possibility of a third "Uday" (rise) of Shiv Sena.

"One Uday (state industries minister Uday Samant) is sailing in both boats and maintained very good relations (with both sides), " he claimed.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Raut contended that the Mahayuti government's handling of the appointment of guardian minister was a sign of internal discord in the BJP-led alliance.

The state government on Saturday announced guardian ministers for 36 districts of the state, but a day later, issued an order to stay the appointments for Nashik and Raigad.

Raut said, "The government is failing to manage its internal conflicts. Eknath Shinde's anger over the allocation of guardian ministers is clear, and his authority is being questioned."

The Rajya Sabha MP was reacting to reports of Shinde's unhappiness over the appointments for Raigad and Nashik.

He hinted that Samant might be groomed as a possible replacement for Shinde.

"It seems Uday Samant is being groomed as a possible replacement for Shinde. If Shinde cannot control his ministers, how can he lead? " he questioned.

Amid reports of discontent in the ruling bloc, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan (both from BJP) have left for Daregaon, Shinde's native village in Satara district, to meet him and address his concerns.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting.