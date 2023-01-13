News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1% Indian-Americans pay 6% taxes in US : Congressman

1% Indian-Americans pay 6% taxes in US : Congressman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 13, 2023 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian-Americans who constitute about one per cent of the United States population pay about six per cent of the taxes, a Congressman told his Congressional colleagues on Thursday noting that this ethnic community does not cause problems and follows the laws.

IMAGE: Indian-Americans celebrate India's Independence Day at Times Square in New York. Photograph: Kind courtesy Paresh Gandhi

In his maiden speech on the House floor, Rich McCormick, 54, said that one of the five doctors in his community is from India and described Indian-Americans as great patriots, upstanding citizens and good friends.

"Although they make up about one per cent of American society, they pay about six per cent of the taxes. They're amongst the top producers, and they do not cause problems. They follow the laws," McCormick said in a short speech on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

 

A physician by profession, Republican McCormick represents the 6th Congressional District of Georgia, which mainly constitutes the northern suburbs of Atlanta. He defeated Bob Christian of the Democratic Party in the November 8, 2022 midterm elections.

"They (Indian-Americans) don't have the problems that we see other people have when they come to the emergency room for overdoses and depression anxiety because they're the most productive or family oriented and the best of what represents American citizens," McCormick said.

Georgia has a significant number of Indian-Americans. "I rise to this occasion to appreciate my constituents, especially those who have immigrated from India. We have a very large portion of my community that's made up of almost 100,000 people who have immigrated directly from India," he said.

"One out of every five doctors in my community are from India. They represent some of the best citizens we have in America, we should make sure that we streamline the immigration process for those who come here to obey the law and pay their taxes and be the most creative and productive in society," McCormick said.

"God bless my Indian constituents and I look forward to meeting with the (Indian) Ambassador," McCormick said in his brief remarks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The biggest winners are Indian Americans'
'The biggest winners are Indian Americans'
130 Indian Americans at key positions in Biden admin
130 Indian Americans at key positions in Biden admin
Made-in-America tax plan may hit India's manufacturing
Made-in-America tax plan may hit India's manufacturing
Have You Met Ram Charan's Rhyme?
Have You Met Ram Charan's Rhyme?
U'khand Dalit singed with burning stick for entering temple
U'khand Dalit singed with burning stick for entering temple
2 Days After Globes, Elvis' Daughter Dies
2 Days After Globes, Elvis' Daughter Dies
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat tops $2.6m
Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat tops $2.6m
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden

Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden

'Indian-Americans should contribute to India's progress'

'Indian-Americans should contribute to India's progress'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances