Home  » News » How RSS Celebrated Its Centenary

How RSS Celebrated Its Centenary

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
October 03, 2025 12:28 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh celebrated its centenary on Vijayadashami at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur on October 2. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat led the occasion with former President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest.

 

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, during the Vijayadashami celebration

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat during the Vijayadashami celebration at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during the centenary celebrations of the RSS on Vijayadashami

IMAGE: Kovind and Bhagwat at the RSS' centenary celebrations in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Former Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit during the Vijayadashami Utsav program of RSS

IMAGE: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at the RSS' Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS members participate in the route march in the presence of Former President Ram Nath Kovind and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Vijayadashami celebration

IMAGE: RSS members at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami

Photograph: ANI Photo

RSS volunteers during the centenary celebrations of the organisation on Vijayadashami

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers on the occasion of Vijayadashami at Reshimbag ground

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers on the occasion of Vijayadashami at Reshimbag ground

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers march along a road during Path Sanchalan on the occasion of Vijayadashami to mark the Dussehra festival

IMAGE: RSS volunteers march in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

RSS volunteers on the occasion of Vijayadashami in Prayagraj

IMAGE: RSS volunteers in Prayagraj collect their staffs. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

