How RSS Celebrated Its Centenary

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh celebrated its centenary on Vijayadashami at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur on October 2. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat led the occasion with former President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest.

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat during the Vijayadashami celebration at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kovind and Bhagwat at the RSS' centenary celebrations in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at the RSS' Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: RSS members at the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: RSS volunteers march in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: RSS volunteers in Prayagraj collect their staffs. Photograph: ANI Photo

