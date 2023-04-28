Why Nitish Kumar Released This Convict

'This is a politically motivated decision.'

'Nitish Kumar is desperate to win as many parliamentary seats as possible.'

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Anand Mohan Singh at his son MLA Chetan Anand's engagement in Patna, April 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amitabh Kumar Das, a former Indian Police Service officer, is one of the few public voices in Bihar who have criticised the Nitish Kumar government for amending prison rules to facilitate Anand Mohan Singh's release.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death -- which was then commuted to life imprisonment -- for the 1994 murder of G Krishnaiah, a 1985 IAS officer and the then district magistrate of Gopalganj.

The Bihar government released Anand Mohan from Saharsa prison early on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Early this month, the state home department notified a change in rule 481 (1-a) of the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012.

The notification deleted the phrase 'or murder of a Government servant on duty', which facilitated Anand Mohan Singh's release.

A 1994 batch IPS officer, Das has filed a public interest litigation in the court against the amendment in the prison manual. "Anand Mohan's release is an insult to G Krishnaiah's martyrdom," Das tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor M I Khan.

Most political parties -- in the Mahagathbandan or in the Opposition -- have either supported Anand Mohan's release or are maintaining a silence.

This is a politically motivated decision and a special favour to gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan.

This is a part of the political strategy of the Mahagathbandhan-led government to make a dent in the BJP's Rajput votes.

As the Lok Sabha election is 12 months away, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is desperate to win as many parliamentary seats as possible.

It is a perception that Anand Mohan has a strong grip over his caste men Rajput, particularly the youth.

This appears to be the reason why all political parties, except the Left, have been defending and backing him.

IMAGE: Anand Mohan Singh was freed from prison on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why have you opposed Anand Mohan's release when state government officials claim that rules have been followed to release him.

I am opposing Anand Mohan's release because the government amended the Bihar Prison Manual, which is arbitrary, unreasonable and malafide. It goes against the public interest.

How the amendment in the prison manual was made without any consultation itself exposes the government's motive to help Anand Mohan.

Is it not true that Nitish Kumar fulfilled a promise made to Anand Mohan's caste to release him early this year while addressing a rally in honour of the legendary Maharana Pratap?

As I have mentioned, his release is political in nature.

On April 15 I wrote a letter to the Bihar governor seeking his intervention, but nothing happened.

Anand Mohan's release is an insult to G Krishnaiah's martyrdom.

I have also filed a PIL on April 27 in the Patna high court.

Several other PILs have been filed and we will request the honourable court to club them all together for a hearing soon.

I have requested the court to quash the amendment to the prison manual.

I have been in touch with Uma Krishnaiah. She will be moving the Supreme Court directly for quashing of the amendment.



IMAGE: Amitabh Kumar Das, former IPS officer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Kumar Das/Twitter

The Bihar IAS Association and his IAS batchmates in the state are silent.

The central IAS Association based in Delhi questioned his release and demanded that the government reconsider it. The National Commission of Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the Bihar government seeking its reply over the amendment.

It is very shameful that the IAS Association in Bihar is silent so far and maintaining a different attitude on the issue.

Krishnaiah would have become chief secretary if he was alive today.

IAS officers in Bihar do not raise their voice against their political masters.

Can you recall what was your first reaction after news of Mr Krishnaiah's killing reached you?

On that fateful day (in December 1994) I was an IPS trainee at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy in Mussoorie. I was shocked and expressed my anger by crying loudly.

Santosh Mathew, a batchmate of Krishnaiah, addressed the probationers and we maintained a two minute silence for him that day.

Do you think the central government will take a stand against Anand Mohan's release?

The BJP has no moral ground to oppose Anand Mohan's release as Bilkis Bano's rapists were released in Gujarat.

People of Bihar should take to the streets to show their courage.

