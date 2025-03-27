This MP Wants Ban On Online Betting Apps

'The pressure from these betting games, coupled with financial ruin, is becoming unbearable for many, and tragically, some even resort to extreme measures like suicide.'

IMAGE: Maddila Gurumoorthy, the YSR Congress Party MP from Tirupati, speaks in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

YSR Congress Party MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has raised a strong demand in the Lok Sabha for the ban or strict regulation of online betting apps, which he believes are destroying India's youth.

In this interview with Rediff.com's Prasanna D Zore, Gurumoorthy explains why these apps -- aggressively promoted by celebrities and influencers -- are leading students into addiction, crime, and financial distress. He urges the government to close legal loopholes and punish promoters, calling for immediate action to safeguard India's future.

In the Lok Sabha session yesterday (March 26), you raised concerns about the growing issue of online betting apps. Could you elaborate on why you made this proposal?

The reason I raised this issue is because these betting apps are destroying the future of India's youth.

They are targeting students, especially those in colleges and universities, including engineering students, and leading them into a dangerous spiral of addiction.

These apps, which often use flashy advertisements and promises of quick riches, are ruining young lives.

Many of these youth -- overwhelmed by the pressure of gambling -- end up committing illegal acts to fund their habits. There is an increasing rate of mental stress and even suicidal tendencies among these youngsters.

The pressure from these betting games, coupled with financial ruin, is becoming unbearable for many, and tragically, some even resort to extreme measures like suicide. This is a grave issue.

But what concerns me most is the fact that these betting apps are being heavily promoted by celebrities and social media influencers. The influence of these figures is so profound that when they endorse such harmful products, it only amplifies the reach of these dangerous platforms.

These endorsements are not only irresponsible but harmful to society, particularly the youth. This is why I felt compelled to speak out against it.

What exactly are you demanding from the government regarding this issue?

My main demand is for the government to either completely ban these betting apps or regulate them strictly.

If a complete ban is not feasible, then at the very least, we need stringent regulations in place to control these platforms.

Currently, these betting apps exploit legal loopholes, constantly relaunching under different names and labels. This is a deeply problematic situation, and it's high time the government took decisive action to close all these loopholes.

So, you are advocating a ban on online betting apps. Could you explain what specific regulations you would like to see in place?

If we cannot ban them outright, strict regulations are necessary. These regulations must include accountability for the promoters and the celebrities who endorse these apps.

If anyone lodges a complaint, both the promoter and the celebrity endorsing these apps should be held accountable and punished.

We need a legal framework that ensures that both the creators and the endorsers of these platforms are responsible for the harm they cause.

Have you had any personal experiences or encounters with people affected by this issue? Have constituents or anyone in your circle approached you with concerns?

Yes, I have received numerous complaints and concerns, particularly from the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It's not just a localised problem; it's widespread across the country.

Many youth, especially students in engineering and degree colleges, are being lured into these betting games.

Parents have approached me with their worries about their children being trapped in these apps. Even students below the 10th grade are getting involved in these harmful activities, which is deeply concerning.

I have observed the shift over the past two to three years, where this issue has worsened significantly. More and more youth are falling into this trap, and the situation is becoming critical.

What are your observations regarding the role of celebrities and social media influencers in this issue? Do you have any message for them?

Celebrities and influencers have a tremendous impact on young people. Their endorsement of these apps gives them a sense of legitimacy, and this can be incredibly dangerous.

My message to these public figures is simple: If you have the power to influence, use it for good. Don't promote products that harm the youth and the future of this nation.

Instead, use your influence to encourage young people to engage in positive activities, pursue education, and build their careers.

Promoting betting apps only destroys lives and careers.

In your experience, where are these betting ads most commonly promoted? Are they primarily on social media, or do you see them on traditional media like television?

These betting ads are predominantly seen on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. They target the youth where they spend most of their time.

When you browse through these platforms, these ads pop up frequently, often disguised as harmless entertainment or opportunities to make money quickly.

These platforms have no restrictions on such ads, making them easily accessible to young, impressionable minds.

Have you encountered any specific complaints from your constituents in Tirupati or elsewhere regarding this?

I have received numerous complaints from youth and parents in my constituency. Students, especially from engineering and degree colleges, are becoming increasingly involved in these betting activities.

As I mentioned earlier, even younger students -- those who are in 10th grade or below -- are participating in these betting games. It's becoming an alarming trend that needs immediate attention.

From what you've observed, how severe is this issue in terms of the impact it is having on youth?

The impact is incredibly severe.

Many young people, enticed by the promise of quick money, are getting deeply addicted to these apps. The stress and financial ruin they face lead to depression, anxiety, and in some tragic cases, even suicide.

It's not just about gambling losses; it's about the deep emotional and mental toll these activities are taking on young minds. They are losing control over their lives, and it's heartbreaking to see this happening to the youth of our country.

Finally, what message would you like to give to India's youth?

My message to the youth of India is clear: Don't fall into the trap of online betting.

These apps may seem appealing, but they are designed to ruin your life.

Instead of wasting your time on these activities, focus on your studies, explore your passions, and build a solid foundation for your future.

Engage in activities that will help you grow and develop a successful career.

Avoid the easy temptation of quick money, and choose the path that leads to real success.

I would like to stress that we need a collective effort to protect our youth from the dangers of online betting.

The government must take action, celebrities must be more responsible in their endorsements, and society at large must raise awareness about the harmful effects of these apps.

Together, we can ensure that the youth of our nation are not led astray by the false promises of these platforms.