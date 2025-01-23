'Balasaheb Thackeray Never Gave Up'

'In Independent India's politics you will not find any leader of a political party who has not contested elections or not held a powerful post.'



On the occasion of Balasaheb Thackeray's 99th birth anniversary, close aide Subhash Desai recalls vignettes about the Shiv Sena founder.

IMAGE: Subhash Desai with Balasaheb Thackeray. Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhash Desai

January 23 is Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's 99th birth anniversary. Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012, leaving a chasm in Maharashtra politics.

What made Balasaheb, Balasaheb?

Veteran Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, one of Balasaheb Thackeray's close aides, explains to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com what made his late leader one of a kind.

When did you join Balasaheb Thackeray and become a Shiv Sainik?

I started working with him in 1980. He told me to take care of letters which people wrote to him from across Maharashtra and India. People wrote him letters and they were very sentimental ones too, describing their day to day problems.

He told me to take charge of that and later he would respond to those letters. When I took those letters to him for signing, he used to write, 'yours obediently'. In Marathi it was written 'aapla namra'.

He insisted that one must be humble in politics when you are responding to the public in letters. He had humility in him.

What did you learn from him?

He always stood by his statements. No denials. Whatever is spoken is spoken.

He always advised us before speaking, think twice. But once you speak don't deny your statement.

He never cared for the outcome (of his statements) or for his own well-being as political leaders try to find excuses to come out of a bad situation they are stuck in after making (controversial) statements.

IMAGE: Balasaheb Thackeray at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. In the middle is Manohar Joshi, who went on to become the Shiv Sena's first chief minister in 1995. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gopal Shetty

What is the one incident you recall about Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary?

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had called all its cadres to Ayodhya before December 6, 1992. At the same time, there was a Shiv Sena rally at Pandharpur where Balasaheb said that his Shiv Sainiks will go to Ayodhya (on December 6) but they will not go for 'bhajan kirtan'. This was a signal by him.

On December 6, 1992, when the Babri Masjid was being demolished BJP leaders tried to stop them.

You can check the interview of the then BJP leaders (with Rajat Sharma) where you will see L K Advani stating that he sent Uma Bharti requesting her to persuade the kar sevaks who had climbed the dome of Babri Masjid to get down.

Uma came back and told Advani the people who were on top of the dome were speaking in Marathi.

After which he sent Pramod Mahajan who too came back disappointed.

The Babri Masjid was demolished and even Atal Bihari Vajpayee regretted its demolition.

It was only Balasaheb Thackeray who said he was proud of his Shiv Sainiks who demolished the Babri Masjid. It was a clear-cut stand.

The then BJP chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, too tried to protect the Babri Masjid.

Now, Ram Mandir everyone wants to take credit for. Be it PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah.

But then the question, where was the land to build thw Ram temple in Ayodhya? It was made available only after demolishing the Babri Masjid.

Modi and Shah have conveniently forgotten this episode.

IMAGE: Subhash Desai, left, with Balasaheb Thackeray. Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhash Desai

If you were to define Balasaheb Thackeray in one line, what would it be?

He was the most straightforward person I have ever met in my life.

What was his mission in politics?

He was very committed to his struggle and cause of his party.

I remember there was once a morcha at Kala Ghoda near the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai and the police did not allow our meeting to be held there. We then moved to Apollo Bunder near the Gateway of India.

The public and his supporters who came insisted that he must give a speech. There was no stage built but yet they wanted him to speak. So, he climbed on the bonnet of a car and addressed the crowd. Someone got a megaphone and he spoke.

Nothing could stop him. Today, his statue has been built near Regal cinema which is near the place from where he addressed the meeting from the car bonnet.

IMAGE: Balasaheb Thackeray addresses supporters at Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gopal Shetty

Any low point that you can recall?

In the 1970s he fought the elections and lost. He lost the Parliament, assembly and even municipal corporation elections. In 1980 too the Shiv Sena lost badly. But he never got frustrated.

He had the attitude of never give up. Finally, he established his government in 1995 when the Shiv Sena in alliance with BJP came to power in Maharashtra.

Can you recall any incident about his Hindutva?

In 1987, there was a by-election in Vile Parle in Mumbai. At that time all the political parties contested against the Shiv Sena, which included the BJP.

In this election Balasaheb used the slogan,'Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain' (say with pride we are Hindus)'.

After the results came out, Pramod Mahajan of the BJP understood that elections in India can be fought on Hindutva and one can get elected. This was certified by the BJP and he approached Balasaheb with the proposal for an alliance with the BJP.

After this election the Shiv Sena and BJP alliance came into existence in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Balasaheb Thackeray with Pramod Mahajan, architect of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gopal Shetty

How was his governance style when the Shiv Sena-BJP was in power?

He treated everyone with respect. He never discriminated a person on his caste, creed or community.

Why could Maharashtra not get another leader like Balasaheb Thackeray?

Every leader in politics has ambition. You will find no leader who has no ambition in politics.

In Independent India's politics you will not find any leader of a political party who has not contested elections or not held a powerful post.

It was only Balasaheb who never contested elections or held a post.

He was leading a party and making his juniors, office-bearers to contest elections and win.

He never expressed his willingness to contest any time.

He refused to contest and nobody in our party dared to suggest to him that he must contest elections.