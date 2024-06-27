'Yogi Is Not Seen As The Main Culprit For BJP's UP Losses'

'Yogi should continue as he is not seen as the man responsible for the debacle.'

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Yadav hold an election roadshow in Jhansi, May 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why did Uttar Pradesh, known as a Bharatiya Janata Party fortress, defeat the BJP this time?

Three eminent citizens of the state, who have been active in public causes all their lives, tell Jyoti Punwani about the discontent that media pundits missed.

The final segment of a three-part series:

Saurabh Singh is a well-known Benares-based activist, deeply involved in the cause of clean water supply to every citizen. He tells Jyoti why the UP result was not the victory of the Opposition, but of the people.

Were you expecting these results in UP?

I was expecting not more than 20-25 seats for the BJP. I'm shocked to see they got 33 seats.

Why? And how come the media didn't pick this up?

I interacted with a wide section of the media during the elections; in fact, every election, lots of media persons come to us. The Telegraph predicted this kind of a result. Their reporter and editors were here. The Week also said the same.

There is a section of the media who have their own agenda and interests. They reported accordingly.

As for the reasons for the results: People are tired of negative narratives along caste and communal lines. There is dissatisfaction due to lack of jobs and livelihood opportunities for young people.

In Varanasi, around 500,000 residents are affected by various PPP (public private partnership) projects. Such projects don't help common people always. Instead, the poor are made homeless, displaced without any rehabilitation.

There was a strong undercurrent of deprivation, and also frustration against misuse of power and authority. Under the BJP, the bureaucracy has become too strong.

This election was an opportunity for the manifestation of this discontentment.

But just two years ago, the BJP won comfortably in the assembly polls. What changed in this short span?

Hyped-up and false narratives were created about improvements in education and health. People became disenchanted and fed up with this.

Apart from massive unemployment leading to unrest among the youth, traders and businessmen suffered due to MSME and GST laws.

In 2022 this was simmering inside. In the last two years, it has been growing and now it exploded.

I must tell you that in the last 25 years, this was for the first time there was no political talk at tea stalls and shops in small towns. Not a word was exchanged. This is phenomenal.

People were very unhappy and they voted according to their own wishes.

No credit should be given to any political party for this victory. It was a people's election. They fought and they won.

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip in the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

Did the Ganga cleaning project make a difference?

When Uma Bharti was in charge of Namami Gange, she did nothing.

In 2017, Nitin Gadkari took over. He has been pursuing the revenue model. Cleaning the ghats, erecting a tent city, profiting from waterways -- everything is business oriented.

People have seen that they haven't cleaned the ghats, they've sold them to owners of hotels and amusement parks.

For this, land has been taken away from those living near the ghats for generations, such as the the Doms (those who cremate corpses), the Nishads, Sahni (boatmen).

Their traditional business of plying boats is no longer viable; they have to follow so many new rules. People now book Ganga cruises online; these cruises are run by big companies.

Did that affect the PM's decreased margin of victory?

Yes.

300 temples and 600 shops were demolished in Varanasi for making the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Old houses were demolished. Local businesses, and even inhabitants of this area are suffering, as several new rules have been imposed in this part of the city.

The mainstream media does not touch these concerns, and the Congress and Samajwadi Party have been non-existent in tackling these problems.

This time there was an existentialist crisis for these two parties, because of Modi's popularity, so they worked hard. But the result is not a political gain for them, it is the people who've won.

People are disenchanted with the ruling party. Slowly they are realising that they need jobs, quality education and medical care and also, a positive atmosphere in society. They feel cheated by the political class. There's a lot of churning going on in their minds.

What do people want more than anything else? Rozi roti and shanti. Both have been under assault by the ruling party.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters stand on bulldozers during a public meeting of Yogi Adityanath at Karchana in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Will Yogi remain CM?

There is strong anger against the negative overtures of the central leadership. He is not seen as the main culprit. The BJP won all the seats which were under his direct charge around Gorakhpur.

Yogi should continue as he is not seen as the man responsible for the debacle by people.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrive for an election meeting in Kannauj, May 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Will Akhilesh and the Congress be able to be a strong opposition to the policy of fake encounters and bulldozers?

I doubt their long-term association. Moreover, their victory is not due to their strategic alliance or due to their fighting undemocratic state policies. It was the people's reaction which neither SP, Congress nor even Yogendra Yadav could predict. As I keep saying, it was the people's victory.

There are issues of lack of jobs, lack of basic services and facilities. These two parties have to fight many battles on the roads with the people. Only then can such small gains be turned into bigger political achievements.

This is not a very strategic and formidable alliance. It still has to prove itself. 2024-2027 will be their real testing time.

