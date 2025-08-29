HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'It Is A Tug Of War For Trump'

'It Is A Tug Of War For Trump'

By NIKHIL LAKSHMAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 29, 2025 09:51 IST

x

'Will he be on Europe and Ukraine's side? Or will he decide that Russia is more important for America?'

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building which was hit by Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, August 28, 2025.
Russia fired 629 missiles and drones at Kyiv on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, killing 21 people. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
 

"Trump thinks Putin is a friend. Putin has no friends. His only goal is to restore Russia to an empire like the old USSR," says Orysia Lutsevch, Deputy Director, Russia and Eurasia Programme and head of the Ukraine Forum at Chatham House, the respected London-based think-tank.

Speaking to Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff on a Zoom call from her home in London, days after the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska and the Trump-Zelenskyy-European leaders encounter at the White House, Lutsevch asserts the following:

  • "Ukraine has humiliated Russia. After 1,000 days of fighting, Russia has not conquered even 1% of Ukraine."
  • "The European leaders and Zelenskyy wanted to make Trump understand that Putin is misleading him, so why give Putin all the concessions?"
  • "Trump cannot compel Ukraine to accept Putin's demands. Because Putin's demands equal capitulation."
  • "After two summits, Russia is not making any concessions. They are still making maximalist demands. They want a veto over Ukraine's sovereignty."
  • "The only reason Putin will meet Zelenskyy is because he wants to make Trump happy."
  • "The only way the war in Ukraine will end is if Putin runs out of men and resources.

IMAGE: A woman reacts near a building housing the local branch of the British Council, as she stands at the site of an apartment building hit during Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv, August 28, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

Watch this interview for a fascinating and understanding view of the Russia-Ukraine War, 43 months and 7 days today, a far away conflict which India has been dragged into, to the extent that one of Trump's flunkeys calls it 'Modi's war'!

 

Video Edited and Presented by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff
Reuters Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

NIKHIL LAKSHMAN / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Can Trump's Diplomacy End Ukraine War?
Can Trump's Diplomacy End Ukraine War?
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'Trump Wants To Force India To Stop...'
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'
'India Can't Stop Buying Russian Oil'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Japanese Artist Plans Unique Welcome for PM Modi in Tokyo2:48

Japanese Artist Plans Unique Welcome for PM Modi in Tokyo

'Padharo Mhare Desh', Japanese artist plans special welcome for PM Modi in Tokyo1:08

'Padharo Mhare Desh', Japanese artist plans special...

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'2:59

Mohan Bhagwat recalls 'rare Vajpayee moment'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV