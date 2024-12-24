'India Is Playing A Quiet Game'

''India is using Hasina to warn the Yunus government because there is a ground support for the Awami League in Bangladesh.'

IMAGE: Soldiers of the Bangladesh Army engaged in maintaining security. Photograph: Bangladesh Army/X

"Unlike the Pakistan army which is united on religious lines, in Bangladesh during the 15 years of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League rule secular minded officers were given senior positions, but those appointed during the Khaleda Zia regime were deprived. Lower level majors or colonels did not get a promotion.

"And now these officers think their time has come," says senior journalist Gautam Lahiri, former associate editor of the Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin.

"The army is also divided on pro-liberation and anti-liberation lines," he says in the concluding part of his interview on the situation in Bangladesh with Rediff.com's Archana Masih.

What has been the role of the Bangladesh army which has held power for long periods in the past in Bangladesh?

Why do you think it has remained in the background?

The main reason that the army has not stepped in is because Western powers do not like army rule.

They don't consider it a legitimate government and that is why the West has a problem with the Myanmar junta government.

Western powers prefer a civilian government.

Therefore, the army in Bangladesh is compelled to support a civilian government.

Secondly, over the years, the army is divided on pro-liberation and anti-liberation lines.

Many middle ranking officers below brigadier level believe that Bangladesh should be an Islamic country.

There is also a radicalisation within the army and that is the reason why the top leadership of the army is trying to ensure that they do not push any decision that can potentially divide the army.

The generals are trying to unite the army and are facing an internal resentment.

Unlike the Pakistan army which is united on religious lines, in Bangladesh during the 15 years of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League rule secular minded officers were given senior positions, but those appointed during the Khaleda Zia regime were deprived. Lower level majors or colonels did not get a promotion.

And now these officers think their time has come.

The Bangladesh police force is also not in good shape. They have come under attack because people view them as sycophants of Sheikh Hasina.

Police personnel have been jailed and killed.

There was a sad story in Chittagong about a pregnant women constable being burned.

There is a lot of anger against the police. It is a kind of mobocracy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi greets then Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Bharat Mandapam during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

What do you see as the future of India-Bangladesh relations?

Even after 1975 when Bangladesh was ruled by the army under General Ziaur Rahman and General Ershad, India engaged with them.

They also visited India, attended the SAARC summit etc.

India has to engage with its neighbours despite the internal situation in these countries.

What is happening in Bangladesh is already affecting India. Bangladesh has a significant Chinese influence and borders five North Eastern states. If this area is geographically segregated, then it is a danger for India's unity and security.

That is why India will digest some of the bad things and engage with Bangladesh so that nothing spills over across the border.

India is playing a quiet game. Ultimately if the situation goes beyond control, then anything can happen. But as of now India will continue to engage with them.

There are 70, 75 bilateral engagements with Bangladesh.

India sent rice recently and hilsa was sent from across the border, so trade is happening but slowly.

People living in the border areas are in distress and are clamouring for reopening of the border because their livelihood has been impacted.

Slowly, murmurs will be heard against the Yunus government by the people because of such hardships.

IMAGE: Security personnel outside Bangabhaban, the residence and workplace of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in Dhaka, October 23, 2024, after protesters demanded his resignation. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

What do you see as the future of Sheikh Hasina? Will there be pressure on India to extradite her?

Sheikh Hasina has started making political speeches. She made a virtual speech to an audience in New York and London.

She has blasted the Yunus government and almost asked for his resignation.

India is using Hasina to warn the Yunus government because there is a ground support for the Awami League in Bangladesh.

Just as there is support for the Jamat and BNP, there is support for the Awami League -- almost 30%. The society is polarised among these parties.

