'Bihar May Follow Gujarat Template'

'Samrat Chaudhury's limited independent standing within the party, his reliance on the central leadership for his elevation, and his lack of a personal mass base all point toward this outcome.'

IMAGE: Newly appointed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the oath-taking ceremony, administered by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), at the Lok Bhavan in Patna, April 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Samrat's elevation fits into the BJP's long-term strategic arc.'

'He will have to carve out a distinct political identity.'

'Bihar is now witnessing identity politics harnessed for the preservation of social equilibrium rather than for its disruption.'

"Samrat's appointment marks a qualitative shift in the relationship between the chief minister's office and the BJP's central command. Nitish Kumar, even in his most vulnerable phases, retained a place at the high table of national politics: Contested at times, precarious at others, but a perch from which he could negotiate and exercise independent judgment," says Dr Vignesh Karthik KR.

Dr Karthik is a postdoctoral research affiliate of Indian and Indonesian politics at The Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies, and a research affiliate at King's India Institute, King's College London. He is the author of Caste and Crisis of Dignity and The Dravidian Pathway.

"Samrat enters office with no comparable standing. He lacks the kind of independently cultivated public identity that a figure like Shivraj Singh Chouhan built within the BJP over decades; nor is it clear that he can develop the stature his father, Shakhuni Choudhary, once commanded," Dr Karthik tells Rediff's Archana Masih in the first of a two-part interview.

What is the true import of Samrat Chaudhury's selection as the first BJP chief minister of Bihar?

Samrat Choudhary's elevation carries several layers of significance that must be read together.

First, it extends a particular model of social coalition-building that the BJP has refined across multiple states: What scholars of Bihar's politics call a 'protection' or 'paternalistic' alliance.

The logic is to bring the bottom sections of the social order into a compact with endorsement and patronage from the top, while positioning the aspirational middle as the principal adversary.

Nitish Kumar had perfected a version of this through his 'sandwich coalition': Consolidating EBCs, Mahadalits and women alongside upper caste support, with the Yadav-led OBC bloc cast as the rival.

Samrat's selection as an EBC face deepens that architecture under a BJP flag. The contrast with an older tradition of Bihar politics is stark. Leaders like Karpoori Thakur and Lalu Prasad Yadav assembled coalitions of the middle and the lower against elite dominance at the top: what scholars describe as an 'empowerment' alliance.

Bihar is now witnessing identity politics harnessed for the preservation of social equilibrium rather than for its disruption. That is a significant historical inversion: For decades, national commentators dismissed Bihar's caste politics as regressive, yet it was precisely during the period when that politics carried a genuinely transformative charge that it faced the most delegitimisation.

Now that caste mobilisation serves to stabilise rather than unsettle entrenched hierarchies, it draws far less scrutiny.

Second, Samrat's appointment marks a qualitative shift in the relationship between the chief minister's office and the BJP's central command.

Nitish Kumar, even in his most vulnerable phases, retained a place at the high table of national politics: contested at times, precarious at others, but a perch from which he could negotiate and exercise independent judgment.

Samrat enters office with no comparable standing. He lacks the kind of independently cultivated public identity that a figure like Shivraj Singh Chouhan built within the BJP over decades; nor is it clear that he can develop the stature his father, Shakhuni Choudhary, once commanded.

His public response to the appointment is instructive: Framing the chief ministership as a 'sacred opportunity' without any accompanying statement of governing vision, political conviction, or individual agency.

The chief minister's office is a democratic position that demands independent thinking, a programme, and the resolve to pursue it. To present it purely as a gift from above reflects a surrender of the very political agency that decades of mobilisational politics in Bihar fought to establish.

Third, the appointment confirms what has been evident for some time: The BJP's ambition to govern Bihar directly rather than through the mediated authority of a regional ally.

Converting electoral reliance on a partner into unmediated governing control has been the party's long-term strategic arc, and Samrat's elevation is its most decisive expression yet.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav after taking the oath on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

What kind of a chief minister is he likely to be? What changes is he likely to usher? What political and governance shifts can one expect in the state under Choudhary?

Two governance trajectories are plausible, though the circumstances of Samrat's rise make one far more likely.

The first follows a Gujarat-style template: The state administration operates in tight alignment with the party's national leadership, with policy direction set centrally and the chief minister serving as the local executor.

Samrat's limited independent standing within the party, his reliance on the central leadership for his elevation, and his lack of a personal mass base all point toward this outcome.

He does not possess the factional weight or popular following that would enable him to chart an autonomous course.

The second would involve Samrat gradually carving out a distinct political identity: Building his own base, developing a governance brand, and acquiring enough leverage to deal with Delhi on more equal terms.

He has over four years, and political trajectories are never entirely foreclosed. But the structural conditions of his emergence make this path considerably harder to walk.

On the broader political texture: Bihar's public life has historically been animated by a vocabulary of dignity, justice and social empowerment, the inheritance of the Mandal generation and its successors.

Under the new dispensation, that idiom is likely to give way to a different register: Administrative efficiency, welfare delivery, infrastructure development, and symbolic recognition that does not translate into any fundamental reordering of social power.

The shift is not from bad governance to good governance; it is from a politics that, whatever its flaws, placed the agency and aspiration of marginalised communities at the centre of public discourse, to one that treats those communities primarily as recipients of state benevolence.

Benefits may continue and even expand; the horizon of political ambition of the marginalised is what narrows.

IMAGE: From right, former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Giriraj Singh, and Bharatiya Janata Party (Organisation) General Secretary Bommarabettu Laxmijanardhana Santhosh at the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. Photograph: CMO Bihar/ANI Photo

How do you think the bureaucracy, governance structure, system and people of Bihar are viewing this big shift from the constancy and continuity provided by Nitish Kumar?

Bureaucracies are ultimately responsive to the direction of power. The administrative apparatus Nitish constructed over two decades runs deep: Networks of officers, institutional routines, and a style of functioning calibrated to his preferences.

But a chief minister's authority in an Indian state rests on control over postings, transfers and the distribution of patronage. If the new leadership moves decisively on those levers, the machinery will recalibrate.

The question is whether the transition is managed with enough care to preserve institutional continuity, or whether rapid changes generate friction and inefficiency in the short term.

Among ordinary citizens, the response is likely to be more cautious than dramatic. The constituencies at the heart of Nitish's coalition: Women, EBCs, Mahadalits; built their relationship with the state around a particular set of welfare commitments delivered under his personal brand.

Girls' education incentives, panchayat reservations, prohibition framed as a women's safety measure, and direct transfers bearing his name: All of these created a personalised bond of trust between these groups and the office he held. That bond does not automatically transfer to a successor.

Whether it erodes or is gradually rebuilt depends on two things: Uninterrupted delivery of existing schemes, and the new leadership's ability to construct its own credibility with these voters over time.

The more consequential question lies beneath the surface of governance.

Nitish's political model rested on a carefully maintained balance: Extending state accessibility and welfare to subordinate groups without fundamentally subverting the social hierarchy that kept dominant groups comfortable.

That balance is what gave him durability across sharply different social constituencies. The BJP's challenge now is whether it can inherit that functional equilibrium while detaching it from its roots in Bihar's social justice tradition; or whether, over time, the absence of that tradition's animating spirit produces a political hollowness that voters eventually register.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff