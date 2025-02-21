'A Sea Of Opportunities, An Ocean Of Challenges'

'We have not even used 0.1% of the available resources.'

IMAGE: National Institute of Ocean Technology moored data buoys provided critical real-time information of the marine environment during Cyclonic Storm Fengal, November 26 to December 1, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy MoES NIOT/X

Ever since its establishment 30 years ago, the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, has done groundbreaking work in harnessing resources from Exclusive Economic Zones.

However, according to Professor Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director, NIOT, not even 0.1% of available resources have been used.

There is a wealth of treasures under the sea. For example, NIOT discovered polymetallic nodules in the seabed that have minerals useful in the manufacture of batteries.

NIOT also discovered hydrothermal vents in the Indian Ocean which bring out minerals from the seabed.

"We have more than 40 patents. I can give you one example. There is a lantern which is powered by sea water. If one pours one litre of sea water into it, it will work for 12 hours," Professor Ramakrishnan tells Rediff.com's A Ganesh Nadar in the first of a two-part interview.

NIOT was established in 1993. How many of its aims and objectives have been achieved in the last 30 years?

The objectives are very large. It is a continuous process. Our mandate is very clear. It is to harness resources, both living and non-living, from our Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs).

According to me, we have not even used 0.1% of the available resources. There is a sea of opportunities and an ocean of challenges.

Polymetallic nodules are available in the seabed, but are lying at a depth of a minimum 1 km and some, at a depth of 5 to 6 km.

We have to work out how to bring these to the surface and then, to land.

We need to design technology for this. Our motto is to design, demonstrate and deliver to the community.

In the past 30 years, we have demonstrated many technologies.

Last year, we brought polymetallic nodules up from a depth of 1,200 metres in the Andaman Sea.

It has minerals which will be useful in the manufacture of batteries among others.

Recently, we discovered hydrothermal vents in the middle of the Indian Ocean. These are geological fissures through which hot water keeps spouting continuously.

At the depth of 4,000 metres, the temperature is 1 or 2 degrees Celsius, but these fumes are coming out at a temperature between 400 and 500 degrees C.

It brings out minerals from within the seabed. This is a source of nutrition for many organisms living there and above.

This discovery is not in our EEZ, but as we are doing research and there is no commercial exploitation, it is allowed. The International Seabed Authority gives licenses in a certain area for exploration purposes only.

After demonstration, if one wishes to exploit it commercially, there is a protocol to do so.

We do research and development of technology only. Costs are calculated by the industry which uses it.

We have more than 40 patents and some have been given to private industries for a nominal cost. I can give you one example.

There is a lantern which is powered by sea water. If one pours one litre of sea water into it, it will work for 12 hours. After that, more water has to be poured in.

If sea water is not available, ordinary water can be used. Put ten grams of salt in one litre of water and use it.

The lantern will work for 500 hours. This technology has been bought by six private industries.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar for Rediff.com IMAGE: The manned submersible gets ready for deployment.

Is it true that India's EEZ is two-thirds our land area?

Yes, that is correct.

Is it true that you give all the data for weather predictions to the India Meteorological Department?

No, not all the data, but data that we get from the oceans, both above and below the water. We install buoys in the ocean that observe both below the water and above.

The data is not only shared with IMD, but also the international community.

How soon can you issue a tsunami warning before it hits the shore?

Tsunami buoys are installed along the tectonic plates' movement lines. Any change in water movement or pressure at the bottom of the ocean will be conveyed to the buoy above and it will transmit it to land bases immediately through satellites.

The message will reach us in two minutes and the tsunami will hit the shore 18 minutes later.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar for Rediff.com IMAGE: The unmanned submersible that has seen depths of 6,000 meters.

In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared into the sea. Do you have any data on that?

No, we don't, but when an AN-32 of the IAF disappeared and could not be found, they asked us to help and we found it for them.

We have a letter of commendation from the then IAF chief. We also located a Navy torpedo that was on the seabed, more than 1,000 metres below sea level.

We have coastal radars and have the knowhow to track a vessel, but that is not our mandate.

How many people work at NIOT?

We have 196 employees and 550 contract workers.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar for Rediff.com IMAGE: NIOT Director Professor Balaji Ramakrishnan.

How many campuses do you have?

This is the main campus. We also have sea front campuses near Nellore and in Andhra Pradesh.

We have a full-fledged campus in Port Blair and another in Lakshadweep.

We don't have any campus on the west coast, but our sister concerns are there and they share data with us.

What are the qualifications of the people who work for you?

We have scientists from the fields of engineering and science. We also have marine engineers, marine biologists, marine technologists and those from related fields.

We also study open cage culture in the sea and observe the growth of some seaweeds and how to increase their growth for commercial use.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com