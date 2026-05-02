Why Am I Being Demoted, Asks Pluto

'If planets are, as many of your own geophysicists argue, bodies shaped by their own gravity and expressing internal processes, then by that measure, I am not an exception.'

IMAGE: A high-resolution natural-colour image of Pluto captured by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, 2015, showing the bright heart-shaped Sputnik Planitia. Photograph: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Alex Parker/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Dear Nasa and International Astronomical Union (or IAU, if you please), It's Pluto.

You now call me a 'dwarf planet', which sounds friendly until you realise it quietly means I am not a planet at all.

I've had time to get comfortable with that label, but it has never quite fitted the reality of who I am.

IMAGE: Animation showing Pluto's orbit around the Sun alongside outer planets including Saturn, Uranus and Neptune from 1850 to 2097. Photograph: Phoenix7777/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

First, a note of thanks to Kaela Polkinghorn.

It's not every small, icy world for which 10 year olds on Earth write to Nasa, asking for their planet status to be restored.

Also, thank you, Jared Isaacman, Nasa Administrator, for not ignoring the letter, and replying: 'Kaela -- We are looking into this.'

This suggests my story may not be entirely settled yet.

So here I am, adding a gentle reminder from near the edge of the solar system.

IMAGE: Computer simulations show churning ice cells across Sputnik Planitia, indicating active geological processes on Pluto's surface. Photograph: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The change, as you know, came with the IAU 2006 Prague vote, when you introduced three rules for planethood, which sound more like zoning laws of a municipal area, because it formally only applies to our solar system, and not other star systems.

Still, I meet the first two easily: I orbit the Sun, and I am in hydrostatic equilibrium, or simply round, shaped long ago by my own gravity.

IMAGE: Composite image highlights regions of exposed water ice across Pluto's surface, including areas near Virgil Fossa and Viking Terra. Photograph: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The third rule is where everything shifts: A planet must clear its neighbourhood.

But out here in the Kuiper Belt, nothing clears its neighbourhood.

We coexist, sharing space and moving in steady, predictable paths over extremely long periods.

The third criterion doesn't describe what a world is.

Move Earth out to my patch beyond Neptune, and it would not clear its orbit either.

Then if you go by the current logic, will you, Earthlings, watch it lose its planetary status among the crowd of Kuiper Belt objects?

IMAGE: Illustration of Pluto's internal structure showing a water-ice crust, possible liquid ocean, and silicate core. Photograph: PlanetUser/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

When you look at me closely, the case becomes harder to dismiss.

When the interplanetary space probe New Horizons flew by in 2015, it found a world that was active and rich in detail:

There are nitrogen glaciers moving across Sputnik Planitia, mountains rising from water ice, and a faint blue atmosphere above.

There are even strong hints of an ocean beneath the surface, quietly shaping what you see from afar.

These are not the traits of something 'dwarf'; they are the signs of a world.

IMAGE: Size comparison of Pluto with Earth and the Moon, highlighting the dwarf planet's relatively small diameter. Photograph: Earth: NASA, Moon: Gregory H. Revera, Pluto: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI /wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Yet, based on your current definition, those features matter less than whether I have cleared my surroundings.

It is a curious way to decide what counts as a planet.

And, because of this confusion, lessons in classrooms changed.

For years, children learned the planets through the sentence: 'My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas (in some places, it was remembered as, 'My Very Educated Mother Just Said Us Nine Planets').'

After 2006, that changed: The mother was not serving nine pizzas but nachos.

I, the ninth planet, was removed, and became an afterthought.

IMAGE: High-resolution departure image shows Pluto's blue atmospheric haze layers extending over 200 kilometres above the surface, captured after closest approach in 2015. Photograph: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The term 'dwarf planet' adds to that unease: It sounds like a subset, but functions as a boundary.

A dwarf star is still a star, and a dwarf galaxy is still a galaxy, but I am placed outside the very category I resemble.

I understand the hesitation. If I return, then objects like Eris, Haumea, and Makemake may follow.

That would make the list longer but it would be a truer representation of the solar system, which is not especially tidy.

And it does not need to be simplified to remain understandable.

Furthermore, it is also worth recalling that this decision came from a relatively small vote, and has been debated ever since.

What endured was not the reasoning, but the simpler story that Pluto was demoted.

If you are looking into this again, then, perhaps, it is time to begin with what a planet actually is.

If planets are, as many of your own geophysicists argue, bodies shaped by their own gravity and expressing internal processes, then by that measure, I am not an exception.

I have weather and seasons (eccentric, admittedly, driven by a 248-Earth year orbit, extreme 119.5-degree axial tilt, and a highly elliptical path), and a complex surface that renews itself.

I even come with a companion, Charon -- so large that we orbit a shared barycentre.

In other words, a shared centre of gravity. If anything, I've been overachieving.

Nasa, you have seen me up close and know the kind of place I am.

IAU, your definitions guide how people understand the cosmos, but they can evolve as understanding deepens.

And Kaela, your letter has brought this conversation back into focus.

So, thank you again.

Yours, still orbiting quietly, still changing, and still very much a world, Pluto

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff