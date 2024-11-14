What Our Netas Can Borrow From Trump

Our politicians need to take a leaf out of Mr Trump's personalised merchandise sale: It keeps his image in the public eye, continuing to engage him differently and innovatively with his supporters, points out Sandeep Goyal.

IMAGE: Trump-themed merchandise displayed for sale on the day of a campaign rally for Donald J Trump in Pittsburgh, November 4, 2024. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Time waits for no man. But it seems Donald Trump is determined to make his mark on every minute.

The maverick Republican who won the 2024 presidential election unveiled a collection of luxury timepieces designed to make his diehard supporters' hearts tick a little faster.

Leading the collection is the $100,000 Trump Victory Tourbillon, a high-end timepiece designed to catch eyes -- and wallets.

Adorned with 122 diamonds and Mr Trump's name prominently displayed on the dial, this watch is as flashy as a Mar-a-Lago New Year's party.

Only 147 of these handcrafted pieces will be produced, each one numbered, and featuring 200 grams of 18-karat gold.

Those with deep pockets have the option of picking between black, gold, and rose gold colourways.

And yes, each timepiece comes with two case backs -- one engraved with a personalised thank-you message from Mr Trump, and the other a clear glass back showcasing the intricate mechanics.

The Web site that sells Trump watches states the watches are not designed, manufactured, or distributed by Donald J Trump or the Trump Organization.

A US company, TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC, has just licensed the Trump name, and the site says the watches are 'not political and have nothing to do with any political campaigns'.

It also goes on to say that the proceeds for sales of the watches do not go to the campaign.

IMAGE: Merchandise for sale on the day of a campaign rally for Trump in Pittsburgh, November 4, 2024. Photograph: Seth Herald/Reuters

Mr Trump, in fact, seemed to be looking beyond the election in November to the holiday shopping season.

'Would make a great Christmas Gift,' he wrote on his social media handles. All Trump watches are being sold via pre-order only and there are no refunds.

Before we forget -- in typical Donald Trump style, watch No. 1 is off-limits, even to his most ardent fans.

'It's mine," he said, 'and that's the way I want to have it.' So very Trump, no?

For those not quite ready to shell out six figures, Mr Trump's collection includes more affordable options too, such as the Fight Fight Fight diver watch.

Priced at $499, this style features a Day-Date display and is available in onyx gold, silver gold, and red silver.

It also comes plated with 0.7 microns of 18-karat gold, the former POTUS's favourite colour.

On Truth Social, Mr Trump hailed the range as 'special' and unique, assuring fans that they would love it. Sales from the watches, as said before, do not contribute to his presidential run, and they're merely marketed as collectible items.

IMAGE: T-shirts for sale with images of Trump hanging on display in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 3, 2024. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

This brings us to the Trump merchandise sold on trumpstore.com. There's a lot to buy there for Trump supporters and fans.

There is the Save America book priced at $110.

Lavishly illustrated and beautifully designed, the book showcases President Trump's major themes and accomplishments during his 45th presidency, including record-breaking trade negotiations, tax cuts, international diplomacy, and border security.

The MAGA hat retails for $55; a Trump 2024 2'x3' flag for $47; a red & blue koozie set for $16 and a red Trump mug for $28.

A Trump gold pen is listed for $38 while a Trump gold bullion chocolate set of 2 carries a $12 price tag.

There are lots of Trump merchandise available for golfers too. A Volition Flag Stripe polo could put you back by $120.

A Trump golf ball marker is well priced at $12, while a divot tool is available at $18.

A mere $38 could buy you authentic Trump Turnberry cufflinks. The collection is pretty well curated.

There's much of Trump signature stuff available for the home too -- an Acacia cheese board for $95, flag shot glasses and flag pint glasses at $12 and $22 apiece, a pure Trump branded honey jar for $25 ... and there's more.

A Bergamot & Fig Leaf candle (or a Jasmine Woods one) can be put in the cart for $48.

Trump 45 sneakers (a bright red) are priced at a cool $225.

Even pets have stuff on offer -- a blue dot bandana sells for $18.

IMAGE: Merchandise supporting Trump is displayed on the day Trump hosts a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 11, 2024. Photograph: Fred Greaves/Reuters

Last but not least, the Bible that's sold by Mr Trump. He has rarely ever been seen in church, but he has long described the Bible as his 'favourite book'.

The Trump Bible is being sold in collaboration with conservative musician Lee Greenwood, best known for his patriotic song God Bless the USA, a regular fixture at Trump rallies.

Indian politicians need to take a leaf out of Mr Trump's personalised merchandise sale: It keeps his image in the public eye, continuing to engage him differently and innovatively with his supporters. Good stuff!

Sandeep Goyal is chairman, Rediffusion.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com