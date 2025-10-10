HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nobody in history has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel

Nobody in history has solved 8 wars in 9 months: Trump on Nobel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 10, 2025 14:48 IST

x

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim of "stopping" the conflict between India and Pakistan through trade and tariffs, but said he "doesn't know" if he'll get the Nobel Peace Prize for settling "eight wars, including the one between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump speaks at a dinner he hosted for Republican senators at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, February 7, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump has asserted multiple times over the past months that he should receive the prestigious award for settling multiple conflicts during his tenure.

 

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee today.

During a bilateral meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Friday, Trump was asked by a reporter about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Well, I don't know," said the US President, asserting that he made eight deals and solved wars, and would also "probably" solve the Russia-Ukraine war. "I think we'll do that too...And I think they'll be coming to the table pretty soon."

He called the conflict between India and Pakistan "very big" and claimed to resolve it based on trade and tariffs.

"But I said if you guys are going to fight, I'm putting 100 per cent tariffs on each of you, and they immediately stopped fighting," he said.

"And that was going to go nuclear, you know, that was back and forth," he added.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

"So, I know one thing -- I don't know what they (Nobel committee) are going to do, really, but I know this, that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I've stopped eight wars. So, that's never happened before. But they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine," Trump said.

"But nobody has ever done eight wars. Nobody's done eight wars in 30 years, let alone nine months," he reiterated.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim dozens of times that he helped settle the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Within 24 hours...': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
'Within 24 hours...': Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim
'Decisive progress': Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages
'Decisive progress': Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan efforts amid strained ties
Modi hails Trump's Gaza peace plan efforts amid strained ties
Hope release of hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Hope release of hostages...: Modi reacts to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Trump To Boost Pak's F-16s With AIM-120 Missiles
Trump To Boost Pak's F-16s With AIM-120 Missiles

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

'All solid waste to be used for road construction before 2027'0:52

'All solid waste to be used for road construction before...

Giant King Cobra Rescued from Odisha's Kaptiipada Forest1:22

Giant King Cobra Rescued from Odisha's Kaptiipada Forest

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport1:04

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO