India Needs A National Security Strategy

The National Security Strategy document should flag all major issues concerning security strategy and provide guidelines to concerned departments to work out suitable action plans.

Since the global and regional geopolitical canvas is dynamic, the NSS document should be deliberated at length before formulation and should be reviewed periodically, recommends Commodore Venugopal Menon (retd).

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of army staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of naval staff and Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, hen chief of air staff, pays homage at the National War Memorial on Independence Day. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Introduction

A National Security Strategy document outlines the country's security objectives and the ways to be adopted to achieve these.

A comprehensive approach that encompasses economic, diplomatic, technological, and military aspects is essential.

National Security has several dimensions which when seen in isolation provide a nation with security of its values, interests and freedom to choose policies.

Besides the military aspect of security, the dimensions of Economic Security, Resource, Border, Disaster Management, Energy, Geostrategic, Informational, Demographic, Food, Health, Ethnic, Environmental, Cyber, and Space are also factored in whilst formulating a National Security strategy document.

In India, the National Security council has been in existence since 1999 and yet the government has not formulated an official document outlining a National Security Strategy for India.

One of the main reasons attributed to the reluctance on governments' part could be the lack of political consensus and probably the inability to address the issue of coordination required to formulate and address the issues of national security.

We have managed to tackle external aggression, internal security challenges, and national calamities thus far without a concise National Security Strategy is one factor.

The whole gambit of the NSS has been handled by perceptions of individuals occupying the top table.

It is imperative that a serious subject like National Security must be system driven and not by individual perceptions.

Further, new security challenges have risen and the geopolitical canvas in our region is rapidly changing, thereby necessitating an urgent need for a concise National Security Strategy which should be imbedded into the system.

The absence of a coherent strategy can result in ad hoc measures and a reactive approach which could prove costly.

This can happen only if the government of the day can build political consensus to formulate a document spaced for a medium term which should be more than the government's tenure.

A short-sighted document covering the government's tenure may be an easy way out, but it will not be in the best interests of the country.

Grand Strategy

A Grand Strategy is important for every nation which in essence would be the beacon or path to be followed to achieve the desired strategic national objectives.

A country's economic, domestic, foreign, and security policies covering external and internal security challenges should flow out of the Grand Strategy which in simple terms is the long-term strategic vision of a nation.

Each of these policies have different specialised verticals which should be deliberated and guidelines drawn by experts on the subject.

A Grand Strategy gives a broad guideline to successive governments regardless of their political agenda and it is essential that these policies are not altered drastically by change of guard.

It is also pertinent to add that the Grand Strategy is not a rigid document and may need course corrections due to economic growth, domestic compulsions, changes in threat perceptions and geopolitical environment resulting in changes in a country's priority.

Formulation of a Grand Strategy is a precursor to a compilation of National Security Strategy.

I have restricted the scope to cover the broad aspects of geopolitical environment, threat perceptions, importance of diplomacy, economy, maritime security challenges, military strategy, capacity building, nuclear policy and border management towards compilation of a concise document.

Broad Elements of National Security Strategy

An assessment of the security environment and geopolitical canvas to outline the threat perception.

Identify the threat within from insurgency and anti-national elements.

An assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the country in dealing with the challenges.

Identification of the military, economic, and diplomatic sources needed to meet the challenges.

Geopolitical Canvas

Although I would not categorise South Asia as a volatile region, it has its share of uncertainties caused by the rise of China, instability in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, cross border terrorism, religious fundamentalism, and the extent of engagement by China in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) through their BRI projects.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict and its aftermath is likely to usher in a new security paradigm in West Asia which would have its repercussions in South Asia as well especially in energy security.

These geopolitical dimensions are beyond our control and hence the need for a dynamic counter strategy to meet the emerging challenges.

IMAGE: Army formations including T-90 and T-72 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carry out drills in eastern Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

China

The fact that China shares a long land border with India is a geographic factor which cannot be changed.

It is also important to note that China considers India as a challenger to its supremacy in South Asia.

A sustained diplomatic engagement to resolve issues of contention to bring about normalcy is the most pragmatic option.

An arms race to equal the Chinese juggernaut would only incur heavy costs and drain the coffers.

At the same time, we should ensure and maintain credible full spectrum deterrence levels at the border to thwart any border incursions by China.

Alliances with extra regional nations would also assure diplomatic support to our stand on contentious issues and most importantly provide advanced technological support to attain our indigenisation goals.

Further, India needs to actively engage with the neighbors and IOR countries to strengthen our 'Neighborhood First' policy.

A unified region under an Indian umbrella would be an effective counter to Chinese hegemonic intent.

A vigilant neighbourhood watch should be a top priority to check the Chinese influence in influencing policies of governments in the countries in our area of interest/influence.

Pakistan

Situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved considerably post the abolition of Article 370 and we need to follow it up with additional measures to bring about total normalcy in the state.

Need of the hour is provide good governance, regain people's confidence, invest in infrastructure, health care, education, job opportunities, and setting up administrative machineries.

Successful implementation of these steps would ensure that Pakistan's influence in the Valley would ultimately wane.

We should continue with our policy of hot pursuit and surgical strikes to thwart any misadventures by infiltrators.

Strict vigil all along the border including our vast coastline requires no special mention.

IMAGE: Bangladeshi indigenous people protest at the University of Dhaka, in Dhaka, September 20, 2024, demanding withdrawal of the military from the Chittagong Hill Tracts following a clash between indigenous people, Bengalis and the military in Khagrachhari district. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Afghanistan

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 marked a new chapter in bilateral ties with India.

The regime which is diplomatically shunned and economically isolated sought continued developmental assistance from India.

Even as India continued to provide aid, the Government remains cautious and concerned about the security threats emerging from the region.

Another crucial concern is Afghanistan's proximity to Pakistan albeit a contested border.

Unholy links between the Taliban and local terror groups operating in Pakistan are matters of conflict in Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.

It is in India's interests to engage with Afghanistan to minimiSe the security threats from the region.

The road ahead requires sustained political and diplomatic efforts.

Internal Security

Internal Security is an important aspect which must be addressed in the NSS document.

It should include left wing extremism, Kashmir, the North East, religious fundamentalism, and socio-economic inequalities.

Most of these problems have resulted over years of neglect in affected regions.

These issues must be dealt with a strong political will and within the democratic framework of the Constitution.

Adequate attention must be paid to the region's sensitivities and aspirations.

An effective counter terrorism strategy encompassing intelligence reforms, police reforms, legal reforms, clear rules of engagement with insurgents, militants, and terrorists need to be adopted.

Coordination between various agencies and intelligence sharing holds the key in tackling insurgency.

IMAGE: The Indian Army recovers significant quantities of weapons and ammunition during a joint operation along with the Manipur police, CRPF and BSF in Churachandpur, September 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Border Management

Border management is a neglected area which should be given high priority.

An effectively regulated border which discourages illegal movement but facilitates people to people contacts is necessary.

Modern technology in border management with an effective command and control system is to be adopted.

Visa regime and immigration policies need to be overhauled to avoid bureaucratic delays.

Strict surveillance of the border is inescapable to prevent strikes by terror groups.

Maritime Security

There is a need to get out of our land border security threat perception and include maritime domain as an important facet in the overall security paradigm.

In addition to maintaining a credible deterrence against our hostile neighbour, maritime security encompasses various important dimensions viz energy security, safe transit of commercial ships and maintaining our sea lanes of communications, countering asymmetric threats like piracy and gun running, security of coastal installations, prevention of smuggling and contraband, security of offshore assets like oil rigs, illegal fishing, protection of natural resources in the Exclusive Economic Zones and assuming the role of Net Security Provider in our area of interest.

IMAGE: The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Navy achieve back-to-back success with the second consecutive flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, September 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Net Security Provider/Preferred Security Partner

The Net Security Provider signifies the role of a nation to provide maritime security in a region by addressing common security concerns which include dealing with transnational piracy or responding to natural disasters.

Although, the Government of India described a role for the Indian Navy as a Net Security Provider in the Indian Ocean Region in 2011, this ambitious term got downplayed to 'Preferred Security Partner' for the littoral and island States of the IOR because of budgetary constraints and capacity downfalls.

The geostrategic location of India in the middle of the ocean trade routes interconnecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans makes it an important player in the region and its naval power enables it to be the first responder to crisis situations.

The naval power encompasses four different activities viz capacity building, military diplomacy, military assistance, and direct deployment of military forces to aid or stabilize a situation.

Economic factors

A strong economy and inclusive growth should form the basis of the NSS.

Sustained maintenance of economic growth would give India a huge strategic advantage as it will strengthen its hard and soft power to increase the government's policy options.

The policies need to be far sighted and balanced to achieving the status of a developed economy.

In the absence of a strong economy, the tenets of a NSS would come to naught.

IMAGE: A Madras Engineers Group team completes bridge in landslide-hit Choorlamala in Wayanad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Southern Command Indian Army/X

Diplomacy

Our diplomatic resources need to be expanded and strengthened.

It is also important that we focus primarily on our neighborhood which has been neglected over many decades.

Our policy of strategic autonomy has been time tested and there is no requirement of taking a relook at that policy although sticking to our stand may not be easy in the rapidly changing geopolitical scenario.

It is time we realise that India has a place in today's geopolitics and that big powers need us as much as we need them.

India's position in the global stage has gone up significantly during the last decade.

Therefore, there is an inescapable need to increase our budgetary allocation for foreign aid to countries in the neighborhood for a start.

In today's world Geoeconomics holds the key to Geopolitics.

Capacity building and Indigenisation

Technology will underpin many of our strengths and indigenisation holds the key to be self-reliant in strategic sectors including space, high end defence technologies, agriculture, manufacturing, information technology, nuclear power, clean and green technologies.

Focus on R&D should be given adequate thrust to achieve these goals.

In addition to providing employment, it would build national strengths and position India high in the global order.

The advances in science and technology should aim at creating high skilled human resources in the country.

These measures would also warrant that the education system needs to be overhauled to meet the technological levels of tomorrow.

IMAGE: General Upendra Dwivedi checks a weapon during his visit to the forward locations of the Chinar Corps to review the security situation along the Line of Control. Photograph: ANI Photo

Military Strategy

Military strategy flows out of the NSS which should clearly lay down the threat perceptions which in turn should determine the assets required to achieve the objectives.

The CDS organisation has been created to improve synergy between the three services and allocate resources to achieve optimum level of preparedness to counter external threats.

It is important that the structure of this organisation and its role be deliberated at length to achieve its stated objectives.

There is a definite need to focus on the maritime domain which has been neglected for decades since the ocean is the lifeline for our trade and energy security.

Cyber warfare and Special Operations are key facets of modern warfare and we need to incorporate these vital aspects in our military strategy to counter future threats.

Joint operations hold the key in modern warfare and plans are afoot to create theatre commands to bring in synergy between the three services.

I am of the view that the establishment should avoid taking hasty decisions in this regard.

Important aspects like command and control, training and preparation of middle level officers to take up appointments in theatre commands, infrastructure requirements, allocation of assets, budgetary challenges are certain key factors to be considered before implementing the reorganisation process.

Nuclear Policy

India's stated policy of No First Use (NFU) is well deliberated over the years and hence requires no change as per the author.

Our nuclear command and control system needs to be robust, have stringent checks and balances and counter measures in place to prevent any hacking by vested interests.

It is also important that the nuclear triad is credible enough to maintain stated deterrence levels.

The Nuclear Command Authority should routinely exercise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure adequate preparedness.

This being a specialised and strategic subject needs to be dealt with separately.

National Security Council

India has a robust National Security Organization set up by Brajesh Mishra, the first national security adviser in 1998.

The existing three tier organisation of the Strategic Policy Group, the National Security Advisory Board and a Joint Intelligence Committee needs no change.

IMAGE: The INS Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene submarine under Project-75, was launched in Mumbai, April 20, 2022. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo Photo from the Rediff Archives

Conclusion

It is important to underline that a National Security Strategy document should be realistic and balanced.

It should flag all major issues concerning security strategy and provide guidelines to concerned departments to work out suitable action plans.

It is most important to note that tactics employed/modus operandi of asymmetric attacks cannot be predicted.

Hence this needs to be factored in to deal with an unexpected event and contingency plans drawn out to ensure immediate response by reducing the reaction time.

Lessons learnt in the aftermath of the Mumbai attacks can provide vital inputs in this regard.

Similarly, lessons learnt in dealing with natural disasters also can provide vital inputs that can improve the role as first responder.

The elements of national security correlate closely to the concept of the elements of national power.

As in the case of national power, the military aspect of security is an important but not sole component of national security.

Each of the facets discussed in the paper are equally important for a nation to achieve 'Comprehensive National Security Objectives'.

Since the global and regional geopolitical canvas is dynamic, the NSS document should be deliberated at length before formulation and should be reviewed periodically.

Commodore Venugopal Menon served in the Indian Navy for 29 years in operational roles, including commands at sea, and training and staff assignments at Naval HQ.

In addition to the staff and war courses in the Indian Navy, he underwent the executive course at the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com