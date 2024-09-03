Are We A Nation With A Wayward Moral Compass?

'Violence is the human abuse of power and rape is one of its worst manifestations.'

IMAGE: Junior doctors carry a model of a spine which they want to present to the Kolkata police during a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the city's R G Kar Hospital, September 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The complete obliteration of decency, propriety, honour and moral standards that we witness today; as horrifically exemplified by the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder in Kolkata must not only shame us as a nation, it must also force us reflect upon the inferiority of the human race as compared to animals.

We are, today, a race without a conscience, a nation with a wayward moral compass.

Let me explain why.

In India, we once believed in 'dharma', the righteous path. The use of the past tense is deliberate because it is no longer so.

The yearning for all that is good and honourable is passe. There are different levels of dharma, as outlined in our scriptures.

They range from the individual -- to the collective -- to the timeless.

'Vyakti dharma' exhorts people to uphold virtues through righteous individual behaviour.

'Kul dharma' subordinates the individual to the family.

The collective good of the family ought to guide individual actions even if they conflict with personal interests.

'Jati dharma' subordinates the family to the community.

Community welfare ought to come before family considerations.

'Yug dharma' rises beyond communities of all kinds -- caste, religion, profession, nation and region.

It implies the good of the global collective over an extended period of time (a 'yug'); the upholding of universal values that we all cherish as world citizens.

For example, peace is as much preferred over war today as it was a century ago.

Finally, the timeless -- Sanatan Dharma or what is righteous across 'yugs' or aeons.

Human beings, gifted with intellect and collective consciousness are expected to uphold these 'dharmas'.

We, disturbingly, seem to be doing the exact opposite.

Wars are started by humans, religious hatred is instigated by humans, corruption is a creation of human creativity, filthiness is a manifestation of the unclean human mind, violence is the human abuse of power and rape is one of its worst manifestations.

Especially, the R G Kar kind, which allegedly involves not just brutal rape and murder but also destruction of evidence, complicity of authorities, suppression of protests, people willing to defend the indefensible and a shameful persistence of all involved to hold on to their seats of power.

It is an incident that comprehensively reflects the rot in society.

Interestingly, we have the temerity to assign animal curses to people who do not behave in accordance with our preferences and beliefs.

'Kutte ka pilla', 'Gadhe ki aulad', 'Suer ka bachcha', 'Ullu ka pattha', 'Bandar kahin ka'!

Which dog has ever committed rape and murder?

Which donkey has ever cheated innocent folks?

Which pig is dirtier in the mind than a human?

Which owl has ever started a war?

Which monkey has ever abused its power the way we do?

In fact, humans haven't even spared wild or stray animals the wrath of their cruelty.

Can we review the manner in which we abuse our compatriots? How about

Sanju ka pilla?

Joel ki aulad?

Birju ka bachcha?

Kshamta kahin ka?

Observe animals -- you will be humbled by their kindness, loyalty and simplicity.

If we cannot behave ourselves, at least we can spare animals insults they don't deserve.

Intellect, that was designed by the Creator to make humans the most superior creation, has made us the basest of all creatures on Earth.

It is time for our collective conscience to be shaken out of its deep stupor into virtuous action and rejection of all that is unjust.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com