Karmma Calling Review: Glitters Without The Gold

Ruchi Narain's Karmma Calling is the official adaptation of the hit American show Revenge and promises opulence, intrigue, and drama, with seasoned actress Raveena Tandon in the lead role as Indrani Kothari.

The series unfolds against the backdrop of the extravagant Kothari family and their tumultuous world in the island of Alibaug, delivering a heady mix of revenge, deceit and betrayal.

Former actress Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon) and a bunch of high-profile people in Alibaug are responsible for the downfall of business tycoon Satyajeet (Rohit Roy), who not only loses all his riches but his honour as well.

Fuelled by a burning desire for revenge against those who wronged her father years ago, his daughter Anamika (Namrata Sheth) returns to Alibaug after over a decade with a new name, Karma Talwar.

But Indrani is quick to sense her ulterior motives and is ready to go all out to protect her loved ones.

The first episode immediately sets the stage as Karma (enters the scene with revenge in her eyes and becomes Indrani's mysterious neighbour. With Indrani's social secretary Yana (Amy Aela) as a friend, Karma manages to be a part of the Kotharis' high-profile parties and befriends Indrani's son, Ahaan (Varun Sood).

While the grandeur and scale are undeniably impressive, the seven-episode series falters in performances.

Additionally, there are moments where the pacing may feel uneven, and certain subplots could have been further explored to add depth to the narrative.

Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari is a sight to behold, effortlessly embodying the essence of a rich and glam woman.

Her on-screen presence adds an undeniable flair to the show, making her character a captivating focal point.

Indrani's journey through Alibaug society is a roller-coaster of emotions, and Tandon navigates it with the poise and elegance expected from a seasoned actress.

Though Namrata Sheth's portrayal captures the emotional complexity of a character torn between the painful memories of the past and the determination to right the wrongs, her character's quest for revenge lacks depth and conviction.

Varun Sood lacks emotion in his performance.

The supporting cast, while competent, delivers performances that feel somewhat lackluster.

The characters lack the depth and nuance needed to truly captivate the audience.

The grandiosity of the show sometimes overshadows the subtleties required for a gripping character-driven narrative.

The plot, on the other hand, is compelling, and it blends mystery, romance and drama. It unfolds seamlessly, revealing layers of deception and hidden agendas and keeps viewers hooked with well-timed twists and turns.

Karmma Calling is a visual treat, showcasing the extravagant lifestyle of the Kothari family against the stunning backdrop of Alibaug.

Despite its flaws, you can watch it if you like the glitz and drama of the ultra-rich.

Karmma Calling streams on Disney+Hotstar.

