'This year brought me the worst and best experience of my life'

Janhvi Kapoor says the year has been a mixed bag for her, as she had the 'worst and 'best experience' of her life.

The young actor's mother, Sridevi, passed away in February, when she was still filming her debut film, Dhadak.

Jahnvi said her personal growth has been 'tremendous' and that she has emerged stronger through the trying times.

"When I say 'growth', I mean personal growth. I don't know about artistic," Janhvi says.

"This year brought me the worst and the best experience of my life. It's a little strange... Our family is now united, so that is very big thing for me," she adds.

"Whatever happened was a very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock; we haven't been able to process it properly."

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

"I'm really thankful for all the love we have received and that I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud," Jahnavi says during a session at the International Film Festival of India.

She was in conversation with Rumi Jaffery and her father, Producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi says the films her father called the 'golden era' of Hindi cinema were ahead of time.

"I think they are way ahead of even our time. I feel we have got tangled into a trap, a commercial one. There was more freedom to tell a story earlier," she adds.

She lists films like Mr and Mrs 55 as an example, which celebrated the essence of feminism back in the day.

"Madhubalaji has done such a beautiful job in the film. But more than that, the concept that the film raised. It dealt with feminism. Madhubalaji's character was so forward thinking," Jahnvi explains.

"Her aunt was also in the film, whose character was more (conservative about) how girls should behave in a society. They did not present it as an issue, they slipped it in beautifully in the story."

"Today, we tag films about a girl, 'female-oriented' films. They make it a big deal that it does not have a hero. There have been so many films -- Mother India, Sujata, Bandini, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chaalbaaz etc. The girl was a hero in all these films, but they weren't tagged 'female-oriented'," Jahnvi says.

Calling Madhubala her favourite actress, she adds, "I think she is not given much credit for her acting talent because she was so beautiful. But the work that she has done, so spontaneous... I don't think anybody else could have done the way she did Mughal-e-Azam."

She named Dilip Kumar and Guru Dutt as her favourite actors.

IMAGE: Janhvi with her parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Boney Kapoor reveals he had a short stint in theatre before he chose to stay behind the camera as among the two brothers -- younger sibling Anil and himself -- someone had to shoulder the responsibility.

"I thought if both of us set out to struggle as actors, who will handle the house?" he recalls.

Boney, who has been an assistant editor and assisted veteran director Shakti Samanta, says he plans to direct a film in the future.

"I was assisting on our own production, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, and the director passed away halfway through the filming. So I had to leave Shaktida and come into this side (production). Around the same time, my father (the late producer Surinder Kapoor) had a heart issue. So direction was left on the back burner and I had to run the show. But there is still an obsession to direct."

"One day, I will definitely direct a film... Maybe in the future we will take the plunge and the family -- Janhvi, Arjun, maybe even Khushi, Anil chachu, and Sanjay chachu is also in full form," he says, referring to his younger brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, his son Arjun Kapoor and his youngest child Khushi.

When talking about Sridevi, Boney gets emotional and says his daughter has watched her mother doing what she did 'best'.

"Janhvi already has an idol in front of her," says Boney. "No actor is as complete as her."

To that, Janhvi replies, "I can't emulate her even if I wanted to."