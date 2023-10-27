Ready For A Masterpeace OTT Week?

From Ranveer Aur Deepika Ki Prem Kahani to the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, here is everything you can catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.
Masterpeace
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Parents of a married couple meddling in their marital lives out of concern creates more pressure than peace in the five-episodes Nithya Menen starrer.
Koffee with Karan Season 8
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Karan Johar kicks off the eight season of his popular chat show on a sweet note with power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sharing romantic details of their prem kahani.
Dream Girl 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Ayushmann Khurrana's circumstances compel him to pose as a married woman in the spiritual sequel of Dream Girl.
Aspirants Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Ethical conundrums plague the district magistrate of a small town in the second season of the TVF show that began its journey exploring the IAS dream over starry-eyed friendships.
Duranga 2
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Identity theft, past secrets and a lot more is addressed in the second season of Duranga, an official remake of the thrilling Korean drama Flower of Evil.
Paramporul
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Desperately in need of money to save his sick sister, a man enters the business of idol smuggling but the consequences for his actions are murkier than he imagined.
Chandramukhi 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
It's mumbo jumbo time after the spirit of Chandramukhi is awakened and all hell breaks loose in an affluent family in this unrelated sequel featuring Kangana Ranaut in the titular avatar.
Curses
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
A man's kids and wife take the responsibility of returning stolen artefacts to their rightful owners and lift off a generations-long family curse that's turned him into stone in this DreamWorks animation.
Sister Death
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
In this prequel to the Spanish horror Veronica set in post-civil war Spain, a novice nun with supernatural gifts arrives at a convent converted into a girls school to teach.
Transformers 7: Rise of the Beast
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It's time to save the world one more time as Autobots led by Optimus Prime find an unlikely ally in Maximals in Transformers' unstoppable franchise.
Iraivan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A ruthless serial killer on the loose and reckless cops hot on his trail form the theme of this grisly thriller starring Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara and Rahul Bose.
The Enfield Poltergeist
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Based on paranormal events from 1977, Jerry Rothwell's docudrama chronicles a famous poltergeist case based on audio recordings from inside the house where the action unfolds.