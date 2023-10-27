Ready For A Masterpeace OTT Week?

From Ranveer Aur Deepika Ki Prem Kahani to the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, here is everything you can catch on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.

Masterpeace

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Parents of a married couple meddling in their marital lives out of concern creates more pressure than peace in the five-episodes Nithya Menen starrer.

Koffee with Karan Season 8

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Karan Johar kicks off the eight season of his popular chat show on a sweet note with power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sharing romantic details of their prem kahani.

Dream Girl 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana's circumstances compel him to pose as a married woman in the spiritual sequel of Dream Girl.

Aspirants Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ethical conundrums plague the district magistrate of a small town in the second season of the TVF show that began its journey exploring the IAS dream over starry-eyed friendships.

Duranga 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Identity theft, past secrets and a lot more is addressed in the second season of Duranga, an official remake of the thrilling Korean drama Flower of Evil.

Paramporul

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Desperately in need of money to save his sick sister, a man enters the business of idol smuggling but the consequences for his actions are murkier than he imagined.

Chandramukhi 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

It's mumbo jumbo time after the spirit of Chandramukhi is awakened and all hell breaks loose in an affluent family in this unrelated sequel featuring Kangana Ranaut in the titular avatar.

Curses

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A man's kids and wife take the responsibility of returning stolen artefacts to their rightful owners and lift off a generations-long family curse that's turned him into stone in this DreamWorks animation.

Sister Death

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

In this prequel to the Spanish horror Veronica set in post-civil war Spain, a novice nun with supernatural gifts arrives at a convent converted into a girls school to teach.

Transformers 7: Rise of the Beast

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's time to save the world one more time as Autobots led by Optimus Prime find an unlikely ally in Maximals in Transformers' unstoppable franchise.

Iraivan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A ruthless serial killer on the loose and reckless cops hot on his trail form the theme of this grisly thriller starring Jayam Ravi, Nayanthara and Rahul Bose.

The Enfield Poltergeist

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on paranormal events from 1977, Jerry Rothwell's docudrama chronicles a famous poltergeist case based on audio recordings from inside the house where the action unfolds.