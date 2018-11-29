Priyanka Chopra: Here comes the bride!

November 29, 2018 08:25 IST

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning, eight times over!

The most eligible bachelorette in town is getting hitched. And in style.

Priyanka Chopra's grand wedding to American singer Nick Jonas at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace is going to be a regal affair.

Dazzling venue, extensive menu, celebrity galore, PC's big fat Indian wedding sounds straight out of a fairy tale.

We are super eager to see the stunner in all her bridal finery.

Will it be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation or Bollywood bride's favourite Sabyasachi?

It doesn't matter, of course.

She's going to dazzle anyway.

Her onscreen bridal avatars are proof of that. Sukanya Verma offers a recap.

Gunday

Piggy Chops rocks the Bengali bride look to perfection in a movie we have little memory of besides the recently married Ranveer Singh and might-marry-soon Arjun Kapoor's thrilling bromance.

Kaminey

Spunk and sass are the hallmarks of PC's marvelous Maharashtrian bride in Vishal Bhardwaj's quirky, spirited Kaminey.

Saat Khoon Maaf

An impressed Vishal Bhardwaj then cast her to play bride seven times over in Saat Khoon Maaf in avatars ranging from Russian bride to Kashmiri. The movie disappointed, but PC did not.

Agneepath

The actress returns to her Marathi bride portrayal in Agneepath in a lot more demure, chirpy, version.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

A church wedding is reportedly in order to formalise the Chopra-Jonas marital union. Her strappy white dress in the David Dhawan comedy, co-starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, will give you some idea of what to expect.

Salaam-E-Ishq

Will PC opt for a glittery red salwar kameez in the classic Punju bride style?

Waqt: Race Against Time

Red, pink or gold -- any guesses on what colour the bride-to-be will don on her big day?

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

The blushing bride is a picture of bling in her Bollywood debut.

Here's wishing our darling Piggy Chops a shiny future and sparkling wedded life.