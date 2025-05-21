'Very Very Hurt By Paresh Rawal's Behaviour'

'When I heard about his decision, I messaged him to ask what happened.'

'He replied saying I shouldn't try to call him as he doesn't want to talk about it, and that he does not want to disrespect me.'

'Is this the way to show respect?'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri.

When I got a call from the super-prolific Priyadarshan at around 8 pm on Tuesday, he was very very upset.

"What the f*** is wrong with these people? Why is Paresh, whom I've always considered an integral part of my film family, behaving in such a manner? I don't need this. I don't need to make any films at all.

"I am more than happy with what I've made so far. And I am financially well-to-do. I don't need to make Hera Pheri or any other film."

So how did this project happen?

"You know very well that I never wanted to return to Hera Pheri, not 25 years ago when it was made, not now. It was my dear friend Akshay Kumar who persuaded me."

"One day he came to me while we were shooting Bhoot Bungla and said, 'I have paid a huge amount of money for the Hera Pheri rights. I've asked Suneil (Shetty) and Paresh (Rawal) to be part of Hera Pheri 3 and they have happily agreed. Now I am asking you: Will you direct Hera Pheri for me?' Of course, I said yes readily."

"I can't say no to Akshay. Otherwise I had no interest in Hera Pheri."

Pausing for breath, Priyan reveals how stressed this incident -- Paresh Rawal walking out of the film -- has made him.

"I am in my village right now, peacefully interacting with my relatives, watching the sky. The last thing I need is this kind of tension. I don't care for the stress of film making anymore. I would be happy to retire right now. I've done enough work. I no longer feel excited about filmmaking."

So what exactly is the explanation Paresh Rawal has given Priyadarshan for his sudden decision to quit?

"That is the thing. He has given neither me nor Akshay any explanation. After Akshay asked me to come onboard, I came up with an idea for Hera Pheri 3 which everyone liked, Yes, Paresh loved it too."

"We shot a bit for Hera Pheri 3 and everyone was very happy. There was no clue about Paresh's unhappiness. I don't know where it comes from. I feel this whole thing is one big conspiracy."

Did Paresh indicate his withdrawal to Priyadarshan?

"Nothing! He indicated nothing. When I heard about his decision, I messaged him to ask what happened. He replied saying I shouldn't try to call him as he doesn't want to talk about it, and that he does not want to disrespect me. Is this the way to show respect? Subhash, I am very, very hurt."

"There are two actors whom I've worked most with: Mohanlal and Paresh Rawal. In Hindi, I don't think there is any actor whom I've worked with as extensively as Paresh. Every time I wrote a script in Hindi I would try to find a proper place for Paresh."

About Akshay's Rs 25 crore lawsuit against Paresh, Priyan says, "I am not surprised. It's his money. He paid a huge amount for the Hera Pheri rights. Now suddenly one of the core actors decides to opt out. It is Akshay's problem, not mine."

"He has all my support. But the financial losses are his. By the way everyone including Paresh has been paid an advance."

Would Hera Pheri 3 be made without Paresh? Priyan loses his cool at the question.

"I don't give a f***. I don't care whether it's made or not. I was doing it for Akshay. I really don't want to work any more. I have some commitments to fulfil. I've just completed Bhoot Bungla with Akshay and I've a film with Akshay and Saif that I am committed to direct."

"Beyond that, I don't need this kind of tension. I would play with my grandchild than make movies with unprofessional actors."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff