Akshay Kumar To Sue Paresh Rawal: Report

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar is suing Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore after he decided not to act in Hera Pheri 3, reports the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Hera Pheri 3 was to begin shooting but Paresh Rawal bunged a spanner in the works and abruptly quit the film.

According to the Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar through his production house, Cape of Good Films has issued Rawal a legal notice claiming Rs 25 crore damages for alleged unprofessional conduct, leaving Hera Pheri 3 in a lurch after signing a legal contract.

Akshay bought the rights of Hera Pheri from Producer Firoz Nadidawala and decided to produce Hera Pheri 3, the third film in the franchise.

There were reports stating that Rawal quit the movie because of creative differences with Director Priyadarshan.

Rawal in a X post on May 18 clarified, 'I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.'

Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, released on March 31, 2000 and was a huge hit.

Paresh Rawal's character -- 'Babu Bhaiya -- is considered one of the most impressive comedic roles in his acting career.

On June 9, 2006, Hera Pheri 2 released and that film too became a huge blockbuster with Rawal's role a shining highlight in the film.

When Rawal tweeted he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3, one X user wrote: 'Hera Pheri 3 without Babu Bhaiyya is lassi without milk.'