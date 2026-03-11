Predict The Oscar 2026 Winners!

Make your Oscar predictions, and see them come true on Hollywood's biggest awards night.
Key Points
- The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15.
- Sinners has got a record 16 nominations.
- One Battle After Another is a strong contender.
With just days to go before the Oscars streams live on March 15, the predictions are gaining momentum, and the probable winners are already making themselves clear.
We, at Rediff, asked our critics to predict the winners in the major categories. One Battle After Another seems to be a clear favourite in the Best Film category while Hamnet's Jesse Buckley should already get out her champagne to celebrate.
Do take a look at the expert predictions, and don't forget to make your own predictions!
Best Picture
Sukanya Verma: Sinners
Aseem Chhabra: One Battle After Another
Deepa Gahlot: One Battle After Another
Mayur Sanap: One Battle After Another
Predict the Best Picture!
Best Actress
Sukanya Verma: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Aseem Chhabra: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Deepa Gahlot: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Mayur Sanap: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Predict the Best Actress!
Best Actor
Sukanya Verma: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Aseem Chhabra: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Deepa Gahlot: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Mayur Sanap: Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Predict the Best Actor!
Best Director
Sukanya Verma: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another
Aseem Chhabra: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another
Deepa Gahlot: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another
Mayur Sanap: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Predict the Best Director!
Best Supporting Actress
Sukanya Verma: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Aseem Chhabra: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Deepa Gahlot: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Mayur Sanap: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Predict the Best Supporting Actress!
Best Supporting Actor
Sukanya Verma: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Aseem Chhabra: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Deepa Gahlot: Jacob Elordi, Frakenstein
Mayur Sanap: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Predict the Best Supporting Actor!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff