Predict The Oscar 2026 Winners!

Make your Oscar predictions, and see them come true on Hollywood's biggest awards night.

Key Points The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15.

Sinners has got a record 16 nominations.

One Battle After Another is a strong contender.

With just days to go before the Oscars streams live on March 15, the predictions are gaining momentum, and the probable winners are already making themselves clear.

We, at Rediff, asked our critics to predict the winners in the major categories. One Battle After Another seems to be a clear favourite in the Best Film category while Hamnet's Jesse Buckley should already get out her champagne to celebrate.

Do take a look at the expert predictions, and don't forget to make your own predictions!

Best Picture

IMAGE: Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another.

Sukanya Verma: Sinners

Aseem Chhabra: One Battle After Another

Deepa Gahlot: One Battle After Another

Mayur Sanap: One Battle After Another

Predict the Best Picture!





Best Actress

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley in Hamnet.

Sukanya Verma: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Aseem Chhabra: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Deepa Gahlot: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Mayur Sanap: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Predict the Best Actress!

Best Actor

IMAGE: Michael B Jordan in Sinners.

Sukanya Verma: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Aseem Chhabra: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Deepa Gahlot: Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Mayur Sanap: Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Predict the Best Actor!

Best Director

IMAGE: Paul Thomas Andersen. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Sukanya Verma: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another

Aseem Chhabra: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another

Deepa Gahlot: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another

Mayur Sanap: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Predict the Best Director!

Best Supporting Actress

IMAGE: Amy Madigan in Weapons.

Sukanya Verma: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Aseem Chhabra: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Deepa Gahlot: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Mayur Sanap: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Predict the Best Supporting Actress!

Best Supporting Actor

IMAGE: Stellan Skarsgard in Sentimental Value.

Sukanya Verma: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Aseem Chhabra: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Deepa Gahlot: Jacob Elordi, Frakenstein

Mayur Sanap: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Predict the Best Supporting Actor!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff