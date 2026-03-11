HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Predict The Oscar 2026 Winners!

Predict The Oscar 2026 Winners!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 11, 2026 10:22 IST

x

Make your Oscar predictions, and see them come true on Hollywood's biggest awards night.

Key Points

  • The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15.
  • Sinners has got a record 16 nominations.
  • One Battle After Another is a strong contender.

With just days to go before the Oscars streams live on March 15, the predictions are gaining momentum, and the probable winners are already making themselves clear.

We, at Rediff, asked our critics to predict the winners in the major categories. One Battle After Another seems to be a clear favourite in the Best Film category while Hamnet's Jesse Buckley should already get out her champagne to celebrate.

Do take a look at the expert predictions, and don't forget to make your own predictions!

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

IMAGE: Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another.

Sukanya Verma: Sinners
Aseem Chhabra: One Battle After Another
Deepa Gahlot: One Battle After Another
Mayur SanapOne Battle After Another

Predict the Best Picture!

Best Actress

Jesse Buckley

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley in Hamnet.

Sukanya Verma: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Aseem Chhabra: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Deepa Gahlot: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Mayur Sanap: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Predict the Best Actress!

Best Actor

Michael B Jordan

IMAGE: Michael B Jordan in Sinners.

Sukanya Verma: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Aseem Chhabra: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Deepa Gahlot: Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Mayur Sanap: Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Predict the Best Actor!

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson

IMAGE: Paul Thomas Andersen. Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Sukanya Verma: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another
Aseem Chhabra: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another
Deepa Gahlot: Paul Thomas Andersen, One Battle After Another
Mayur Sanap: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Predict the Best Director!

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan

IMAGE: Amy Madigan in Weapons.

Sukanya Verma: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Aseem Chhabra: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Deepa Gahlot: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Mayur Sanap: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Predict the Best Supporting Actress!

 

Best Supporting Actor

IMAGE: Stellan Skarsgard in Sentimental Value.

Sukanya Verma: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Aseem Chhabra: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Deepa Gahlot: Jacob Elordi, Frakenstein
Mayur Sanap: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Predict the Best Supporting Actor! 

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Where You Can Watch 2026 Oscar Nominees
Where You Can Watch 2026 Oscar Nominees
What Makes One Battle After Another Stunning
What Makes One Battle After Another Stunning
Oscar Watch: Why Sinners Feels Overrated
Oscar Watch: Why Sinners Feels Overrated
Hamnet Review
Hamnet Review
Emma Stone's Oscar-Worthy Turn In Bugonia
Emma Stone's Oscar-Worthy Turn In Bugonia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 20261:12

All Eyes on Palak Muchhal at the Power Creator Awards 2026

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO