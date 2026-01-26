Where You Can Watch 2026 Oscar Nominees

Stay updated about the Oscar 2026 movies!

Key Points Some of the Oscar 2026 nominated movies are streaming in India.

Sinners has broken records by getting as many as 16 nominations.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15.

While there was a collective sigh of disappointment in India when Homebound didn't make it to the Oscar nominees, there were some interesting movies on the list.

Before the 98th Academy Awards takes place on March 15, Deepa Gahlot tells you where you can watch these movies.

Sinners

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ryan Coogler's supernatural vampire thriller broke the record for the most nominated film in Oscar history, with 16 nods -- more than Titanic and La La Land.

The genre-bending epic about the origins of the blues, features Michael B Jordan (first time Best Actor nominee) in a double role.

To give it a unique grainy look, the production uses experimental 70mm film stock that had not been manufactured in decades.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the fourth woman ever to be nominated for Best Cinematography. If Coogler wins, he will be the first Black director to do so.

One Battle After Another

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (on rent)

Paul Thomas Anderson's sprawling historical, based on a Thomas Pynchon novel, with 13 nominations, is a favourite for Best Picture and Best Director.

The complex, dark satire features Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of an ex-revolutionary, who joins up with others in his former underground gang, when his daughter goes missing.

DiCaprio, nominated for his performance, reportedly spent three months learning a specific regional dialect that is now considered 'extinct' to ensure historical accuracy.

Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor have been nominated for their supporting performances.

Frankenstein

Where to watch: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic has received nine nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Jacob Elordi, the real star of the film.

Del Toro refused to use CGI for the 'Monster' (Elordi). The makeup took seven hours to apply every single day, and the suit weighed over 30 kilograms.

Marty Supreme

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of a professional ping-pong player in Josh Sadfie's (Best Director nominee) film has earned him a Best Actor nomination, among the nine the film received.

If he wins, the 30 year old will be the second youngest actor to take home a trophy (the youngest was Adrien Brody for The Pianist).

Chalamet trained for nearly six months with professional table tennis players to ensure he could play without needing a body double or heavy CGI.

On the shoot, he challenged crew members to games and usually won.

F1

Where to watch: Apple TV

Brad Pitt's racing epic secured a Best Picture nomination, a rare feat for a mainstream summer blockbuster.

Steven Spielberg set a new individual record with a 14th nomination as a producer.

The film used custom-designed cameras mounted on actual Formula 1 cars.

Brad Pitt actually drove a modified Formula 2 car during the British Grand Prix weekend to capture authentic racing footage.

The Best Sound nomination was due to the production recording the raw engine roars of 20 cars simultaneously, rather than using stock sound libraries.

Bugonia

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (on Rent)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) continues his streak with this psychological thriller starring Emma Stone, getting four nominations, in the role of a high-powered company CEO, kidnapped by conspiracy junkies. It is her fourth collaboration with Lanthimos.

Rumour has it she signed onto the project without even reading the script, simply saying, 'If Yorgos is doing it, I'm in.'

Train Dreams

Where to watch: Netflix

Nominated for four Academy Awards, this Chris Bentley film is a profound portrait of early 20th century logger and railroad worker Robert Grainier over 80 years of his life. The film was named among the best of 2025, and praised for Joel Edgerton's performance, whose Oscar snub was unexpected.

KPop Demon Hunters

Where to watch: Netflix

A smash hit on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters has been nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, Golden.

Girl Band by day, Demon Hunters at night, the K-pop sensations have to make sense of their double lives in the musical fantasy.

The Smashing Machine

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This sports biopic won a nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling as Dwyane Johnson gets a physical and prosthetic transformation to portray MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Shot in documentary style with a raw and grainy palate where its shaky camera movements give us a lingering view of the characters' psyche that often go with minimal or sometimes without dialogue. Read more here.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff