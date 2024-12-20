Love, Disaster, Drama On OTT This Week

Coming of age, cyclones, conscience, cubicles, catchwords for OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your choices.

Girls Will Be Girls

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

After impressing the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Shuchi Talati's acclaimed coming-of-age of an adolescent experiencing the first throes of love and desire much to her watchful young mum's chagrin, arrives on OTT.

Twisters

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

In this follow-up to the 1996 disaster movie Twister, a guilt-ridden meteorologist and a social media superstar find themselves in the eye of a storm whilst chasing tornadoes approaching Oklahoma.

Juror #2

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

At 94, Clint Eastwood's creativity knows no bounds as evident by his critically hailed latest.

Juror #2's courtroom drama revolves around a man's moral dilemma when he is called for jury duty to decide the verdict of a crime he might have committed himself.

The Secret Lives of Animals

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Powered by Hugh Bonneville's mighty voiceover, the 10-part wildlife documentary looks at all the intriguing, ingenuous methods animals adopt around and beyond their habitats and cope with a series of challenges in the 10-part wildlife documentary.

The Six Triple Eight

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on the magazine article titled Fighting A Two-Front War by Kevin M Hyme, Tyler Perry's period drama highlights the real-life efforts of an all-black, all-women battalion during World War II after they sorted three years' worth of mail backlog.

Beast Games

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

YouTuber James Donaldson aka Mr Beast is ready to host his brand new competition series boasting of the largest ever cash prize in game show history.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Curious to know the story of Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's rise and return? Mozez Singh's Netflix documentary claims to tell it all with inputs from his family, friends and collaborators.

CubiclesSeason 4

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

A workplace drama seasoned in The Viral Fever tadka, the fourth season continues to tell Piyush's story as a team leader taking on bigger, bolder roles in the face of company acquisition.

What If...? Season 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

From Hulk taking on Mech Avengers to Howard Duck getting hitched, the possibilities are endless for superheroes of Marvel's alternate multiverse theories as it culminates in a third and final season.

Dear Santa

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jack Black's Christmas comedy for kids and adults alike has the comedian showing up in a deliciously devious form at a timid kid's door following a spelling booboo wherein Santa becomes Satan.