Hrithik: 'I'm Still As Shy'

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai released on January 14, 2000, and that marks his 25th year as an actor.

January, in fact, is a special month for him, as it's also his birthday month.

On Tuesday, Hrithik thanked the media for making him 'responsible' in a heartfelt speech.

'25 years! I remember 25 years back when Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was releasing. I was so shy and anxious that I didn't do a single interview,' Hrithik says.

But three days after the movie released, Hritik arrived at the Rediff office in Mahim to appear on The Rediff Chat.

You can read Hrithik's interaction on The Rediff Chat here.

'I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event. 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I'm still as shy. This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years,' he adds.

'I truly think that all of you have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions. Through all the questions and answers you have made me feel made me feel uncomfortable, I grew with that. Sometimes you made me feel responsible and accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy!

'You know, it is you speaking to them, telling them how to see me, and how to understand me. It is your perceptions that you shared with the world that taught them how to see me. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me, contributing so much to my journey.'

Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai will re-release on Hrithik's 51st birthday on Friday, January 10.