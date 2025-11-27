Dharmendra's 10 Best Comedies

On the basis of his rogueish Veeru in Sholay and Parimal in Chupke Chupke, Dharmendra softened his He-Man image and went on to do a series of charming comedies.

Deepa Gahlot lists 10 films in which Dharmendra enjoyed himself, so that the audience could laugh.

Guddi (1971)



Dharmendra played himself in this amusing Hrishikesh Mukherjee film about a young woman with a crush on him.

With a refreshing lack of vanity, he allowed her family to run down the artifice of film-making, so that the girl would get over her obsession with him and marry a suitable man.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

In Ramesh Sippy's classic twin-sister, trading places comedy-drama, Hema Malini had the main role, and one of the duplicates was paired with Dharmendra as Raka, a street performer, who cannot understand how his boisterous partner suddenly becomes subdued and loses her acrobatic skills.

Pratiggya (1975)

Dulal Guha's action-comedy was produced by the star himself.

He played an illiterate villager pretending to be a cop to take revenge against a dacoit who killed his family.

It had the song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana, which was picked as the title of one of his later films.

Sholay (1975)

In the landmark action-adventure, Dharmendra's portrayal of the high-spirited Veeru was packed with iconic comedic moments and dialogues.

Even his romance with the garrulous Basanti taangewali (Hema Malini) was funny and cute.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

Considered one of Bollywood's finest comedies, Dharmendra excelled as Dr Parimal Tripathi, who disguises himself as a driver to prank his brother-in-law, simply because his wife believes her sister married the perfect man.

Chacha Bhatija (1977)

Manmohan Desai directed Salim-Javed's script -- their typical mix of family drama and comedy -- in which Dharmendra and Randhir Kapoor played an uncle and nephew pair of conmen, who don't know they are related. They keep up a game of one-upmanship until the truth is revealed.

Dream Girl (1977)

Pramod Chakravorty's film was a low-key comedy about a man who falls for a con woman (Hema Malini), and has to uncover her identity as well as help her cause: An orphanage.

Dillagi (1978)

Basu Chatterjee's sweet romantic comedy had Dharmendra playing a nerdy Sanskrit professor -- quite unusual for him -- who falls in love with a stern Chemistry professor (Hema Malini).

She ignores his ardour -- again tough to believe -- but for his earnest performance.

Naukar Biwi Ka (1983)

In Rajkumar Kohli's film, Dharmendra played a man rejected by a woman (Reena Roy) for being poor. He decides to woo her and avenge the humiliation of his family.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011)

Co-starring his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, this film by Samir Karnik had crude humour and did no justice to the star's 'legend' status. But it was popular enough to get two sequels!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff