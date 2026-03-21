Made In Korea Review: Generic Coming-of-Age Drama

Made in Korea had the potential to be a culturally rich coming-of-age story but settles for a generic template with an underdeveloped location setting, notes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

Key Points Priyanka Mohan plays Shenbagam, a girl from a village in Tamil Nadu, who grows up obsessed with K-dramas and K-pop.

When Shenbagam finally reaches her dream destination under tricky circumstances, the story follows her journey as she navigates a foreign land and forms life-changing bonds with some of the locals.

If you want to see how a movie uses a location purely for SEO purposes, it would be this!

A few years back, there was a plan to remake the 2013 Hindi film Queen in four South Indian languages, with Kajal Aggarwal slated to lead the Tamil version, Paris Paris. While that project and its counterparts remain unreleased, those curious about a Tamil spin on the 'self-discovery abroad' trope can look toward Made in Korea.

Written and directed by Ra Karthik, this version swaps Paris for Seoul and stars Priyanka Mohan. Unfortunately, it captures none of the magic of the Kangana Ranaut original.

The plot of Made in Korea

Priyanka Mohan plays Shenbagam, a girl from a village in Tamil Nadu, who grows up obsessed with K-dramas and K-pop. Her ultimate dream is to visit South Korea, though her reality involves her father's eatery and a childhood sweetheart, Mani (Rishikanth), who struggles to find his footing.

When Shenbagam finally reaches her dream destination under tricky circumstances, the story follows her journey as she navigates a foreign land and forms life-changing bonds with some of the locals.

A setting that feels superficial

The biggest issue with Made in Korea is right there in its title. Despite being set in South Korea, the film barely uses its location as a narrative or emotional tool. Strip away the geography, and the story could unfold in virtually any country without losing context.

Shenbagam's supposed love for Korean culture is reduced to surface-level detailing. In one scene, you see some posters on her wall. You see her listening to K-pop songs in another scene, and then learn some Korean phrases in yet another.

But as the film proceeds and she reaches Seoul, Shenbagam does not behave like someone who has always dreamt of being there. The fangirling is completely absent, which makes you wonder why that trait was even established in the first place.

For someone I expect to have some cultural familiarity with her 'dream country', the lead shows no understanding of how things work there -- whether it's something as basic as needing a bus card for public transport or even knowing a few Korean phrases (something, we had already seen her learning!).

' Forget Korean, the film sometimes makes it seem like she struggles with English too. She is supposed to be a hotel management graduate, oppa!

Even the title feels lazy. It's almost as if the makers wanted to tell a Queen-like story and simply chose South Korea because of its current pop culture appeal. If you want to see how a movie uses a location purely for SEO purposes, it would be this!

A familiar story beneath the gimmick

Once you peel away the Korea angle, what remains is a very familiar narrative: a young Indian woman lands in a foreign country with little support, faces initial hardships, meets kind strangers, and gradually builds her base there.

The emotional beats are predictable, and the conflicts are resolved with an ease that undercuts the stakes. The film does find some footing in Shenbagam's bond with an elderly woman (Squid Game's Hye-Jin Park). Their shared journey of setting up a small restaurant brings in a degree of warmth and sincerity, even if the logistics of it all feel overly convenient.

There is also her friendship with a well-meaning vlogger (Si-Hun Baek), that mostly exist to tick off the box of a potential romantic interest. The rest of her friendships mostly happen offscreen.

Interestingly, the most emotionally resonant moment arrives not in South Korea, but back home in India during the climax, helped significantly by Dharan Kumar's music. Among the songs, Hesham Abdul Wahab's Aagasame stands out despite its very familiar tune.

Do the performances save the film?

Priyanka Mohan delivers an okay performance; the writing doesn't allow her to fully explore the emotional evolution of her character.

The Korean actors are endearing, particularly Hye-Jin Park, though some English-speaking portions suffer from noticeable lip-sync issues.

Rishikanth does what's required, but his character remains ambiguously written, leaving you unsure of how to perceive him.

Made in Korea had the potential to be a culturally rich coming-of-age story but settles for a generic template with an underdeveloped location setting.

Made In Korea streams on Netflix.

Made In Korea Review Rediff Rating: