News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Flash Review: DC Returns to Solid Form

The Flash Review: DC Returns to Solid Form

By MAYUR SANAP
June 16, 2023 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

DC is keen on rebooting its superhero universe, and by all means, The Flash is a decent step in that direction, notes Mayur Sanap.

When Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) realises that he can travel back in time to save his mother from dying, he goes up to his mentor figure Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) to ask for his advice if it's really a right thing to do. The latter knocks back and warns Barry of the dangerous repercussions of his 'wildly irresponsible' idea.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Barry does it nonetheless, thus opening the doors of the multiverse for not just his story, but also for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which kicked off with great promise in 2013 with Man of Steel.

In times when the multiverse feels like an excuse to bring in more superhero crossovers and cameos, in The Flash, it feels like a genuine plot development for the character's arc and this narrative device moves organically along the way.

This welcoming approach sets the film apart from a barrage of mulitversal films that we witnessed in recent times.

 

A direct sequel to Justice League (2017), this film is essentially the coming-of-age story for our hero, who wields the power of lighting fast superhuman speed.

As the multiverse opens, it takes the character to some unique places, both literally and figuratively, and he is exposed to some tough questions and dilemmas, giving us a fresh take on a superhero origin story.

'It's the scars that we have make us who we are,' says Affleck's Wayne to Allen in the earlier scene, which perfectly captures the emotional weight of this film.

Joining the league of James Wan (Aquaman) and David F Sandberg (Shazam!) as directors of horror films helming DC superhero flicks, Andy Muschietti of It fame balances the action and emotions with great panache.

He infuses some light-hearted humour and crowd-pleasing moments into this gloomy world but never underplays the film's emotional stakes.

After a bumpy ride all along with DCEU, we finally get a superhero spectacle that makes us laugh and, in some cases, go weepy.

The Flash is not without a few downsides though, as they drag the film considerably when it ushers in the final act.

The overlapping of characters, the painfully obvious green-screen effects and the generic good-men-gotta-save-the-world conundrum make the climax far less exciting than intended.

There's also a subplot involving Barry's old flame Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), which fizzles out by the time the film arrives back to it in the end.

What works majorly in favour of the film is how effective Ezra Miller is in his portrayal of the Speedster.

Keeping his contentious off-screen persona aside, he is really a perfect Flash.

He is usually goofy and quirky and lends out ample of heart and charm. But during the vital poignant moments, he pulls them off deftly to tug at your heartstrings.

In this standalone feature, Miller really comes into his own.

Michael Keaton dons the bat-suit in his return to the much-loved classic version of the character and he makes a memorable impact as decrepit Batman.

Sasha Calle's Supergirl is under-utilised but she shines in a cursory role.

The affinity of these characters toward each other forms the emotional force of this film.

It's very enjoyable to see other DC characters making fun cameos, and mind you, there are quite a few surprises like that.

As clearly visible from the efforts here, DC is once again keen on rebooting its superhero universe, and by all means, The Flash is a decent step in that direction. Hope they maintain the tempo.

The Flash Review Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review
Fast X Review
Fast X Review
Love Again Review
Love Again Review
Biparjoy: 24 animals die, no power in 900 Guj villages
Biparjoy: 24 animals die, no power in 900 Guj villages
'We are expecting some different stuff'
'We are expecting some different stuff'
Rayudu heads to USA for Major League Cricket!
Rayudu heads to USA for Major League Cricket!
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India

More like this

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Review

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Review

Citadel Review

Citadel Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances