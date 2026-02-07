Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra: Review: Must Watch

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra is a riveting film that successfully captures one of the most celebrated event of the Maratha warrior king's life on screen, notes Ishaan Zore.

Key Points Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's daring escape from Agra, from under the nose of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who had kept him under house arrest.

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra is two hours and 47 minutes long.

The film is a must watch for the way it has handled a historic event.

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra: A king who didn't cower

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra (loosely translates to 'Victor of battlefields' Shivaji Maharaj's Agra visit) is a historical Marathi film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's daring escape from Agra, from under the nose of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who had kept him under house arrest.

While the film traces the key phases of Chhatrapati Shivaji's strategic military campaigns, political manoeuvering, brilliant planning and execution and the great escape from Agra when the situation gets life-threatening, Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra's heart lies in one of the most dramatic and celebrated episodes in the Maratha warrior's life -- his escape from Agra, highlighting Shivaji's rule as that of a king who didn't lose his presence of mind or cower even under life-threatening circumstances.

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra also glorifies Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his fellow Marathas' many military successes which relied on silent ambushes, speed and guerrilla warfare rather than brute military force.

The scenes that take your breath away in Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra becomes riveting when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj roars in Aurangzeb's court for insulting him by treating him as a mere rebel who had come to surrender at his darbar.

Heartbeats further increase when the Maratha king plans his clever escape from house arrest under the nose of Aurangzeb's formidable general Faulad Khan.

The scene where Shivaji, along with his eight-year-old son Sambhaji, escapes from Agra, from amid a tight ring of armed soldiers feels like escaping a crocodile's strong jaws just in time.

It feels like you almost missed your breath.

Convincing characters in Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra

Abhijeet Shwetachandra delivers a believable performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and showcases the confident, sharp, and battle-hardened resolve of the warrior king.

Director Digpal Lanjekar debuts as Bahirji Naik, the clever boss of the intelligence network of the Marathas, and the backbone of Shivaji's spy system.

Strong performances by Ajay Purkar, who plays the undoubtable Tanaji Malusare and Mrinal Kulkarni as Rajmata Jijabai add to the historic narrative.

Sameer Dharmadhikari's Aurangzeb stands out for his cruelty and menace.

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra is a must watch

Overall, Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra also shines for its excellent cinematography, visuals and sound effects.

The songs are electrifying and express the vigour of a person fighting injustice and for Swarajya.

At some point, viewers may feel the movie has been overly dramatised showing exceptional action scenes but then these moments become bearable when viewed with the lens of cinematic liberty.

The negatives, in my view, are the lack of showcasing of raw, real events that should have accompanied the portrayal of the revolutionary king.

Some events and scenes also misguide and take away from real history.

Still, Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra is a must watch for its brilliant and balanced handling of a historic event.

Ranapati Shivray: Swari Agra Review Rediff Rating: