Pitchers 2 Review: Still Engrossing

Pitchers Season 2 is intense, but an engaging watch, observes Namrata Thakker.

After seven long years, the hit TVF show Pitchers is back with season 2, starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and Abhay Mahajan. Jitendra Kumar, who starred in season 1 and gave a fabulous performance, sadly doesn't feature in the new season. And yes, his absence is missed.

Having said that, the other lead actors don't disappoint and keep you engrossed in their start-up world.

Season 2 takes off from where the first ended.

After quitting their jobs, chasing their dream and giving a successful pitch, Naveen (Naveen Kasturia), Saurabh (Abhay Mahajan) and Yogi (Arunabh Kumar) get busy nurturing their start-up company, Pragati AI.

Season two kicks off with Naveen finding a beautiful office space for their company and then focusing on finding bigger investors, as they run out of money to keep their baby afloat which they want to grow and expand.

Naveen, Yogi and Saurabh strike a deal with a big company, only to be SPOILER ALERT! betrayed later.

As if that's not enough, the trio also need to find a CTO soon.

Amidst uncertainty, pressure and problems that a start-up business faces, the three friends aka The Pitchers end up fighting each other.

On one hand, their company's future is at stake and on the other hand, their friendship is put to the test.

While season 1 showcased the aspirational side of wanting to be an entrepreneur, season 2 highlights what happens once you become an entrepreneur and the honeymoon period ends.

Story wise, season two is far more intense.

The episodes are longer, but that's hardly a problem, thanks to some good writing and fine performances. But season 2 lacks in the entertainment department.

Also, if you like binge-watching shows, Pitchers 2 is probably not for you as it may get a bit boring due to its slow pace and hardly any humour quotient.

In the acting department, everyone packs a solid punch, especially Naveen Kasturia. His character has a gamut of emotions and he nails it.

You hate him when he becomes greedy, over ambitious and almost ruins the company. At the same time, you root for him when he is about to the give the most important pitch in the final episode.

Abhay Mahajan is good as Saurabh Mandal. Unlike season one, his character in season 2 is more mature.

Arunabh Kumar, who plays Yogi, lends good support. He is a scene-stealer and his silence and expressions hit you harder than the dialogues.

Pitchers 2 is a well-written, well-made, series that delves deep into the start-up world and shows that being a entrepreneur isn't a cakewalk and success doesn't come easy even if good ideas do.

Pitchers 2 streams on ZEE5.

Pitchers 2 Review Rediff Rating: