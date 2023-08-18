News
Ghoomer Review: Engaging

Ghoomer Review: Engaging

By MAYUR SANAP
August 18, 2023 15:36 IST
Despite Ghoomer's predictability, it goes beyond the standard sports drama template to give us a genuinely moving tale of relationships, observes Mayur Sanap.

The down-and-out player, the crusty trainer, and the impossible dream that tests the perseverance and grit of the protagonist.

We are all too familiar with this story as depicted in sports dramas before. Sometimes heart-warming, sometimes tear-jerking, but always uplifting -- the emotional appeal of these films makes for engaging viewing.

R Balki's latest directorial Ghoomer is shaped by the same sports film mold but despite its inherent predictability, the film manages to go beyond the standard sports drama template to give us a genuinely moving tale of relationships that are strengthened by sports.

 

The film opens with the cinematic introduction of women cricketers as they walk into the field with the stadium full of spectators loudly cheering for them. We get a backshot of our protagonist Anina (Saiyami Kher), a star player with only one arm.

The film cuts to a flashback when Anina was a rising female cricketer who harbours a dream of playing for the Indian cricket team. She is mentored by her cricket-fanatic Dadi (Shabana Azmi) and supported by the rest of her family.

She eventually gets selected for the team, but her dreams come crashing down when she loses her right arm in a freak accident that pretty much ends her cricketing career.

Just when she is about to lose all hope in life, Anina finds her mentor in a dipsomaniac, one-time cricketer Padam Singh Sodhi aka Paddy (Abhishek Bachchan) who instills new faith in her.

Together, they embark on this seemingly far-fetched dream that gradually becomes reality.

Ghoomer Review Rediff Rating:

MAYUR SANAP
Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Ghoomer
'I am embarrassed about all my films'
'Amitji is not my lucky mascot'
MP man shoots dead 2 after argument over pet dogs
Smith, Starc out of South Africa tour with injuries
Dutee Chand to challenge four-year NADA ban
Caller warns of bomb on Vistara's Delhi-Pune flight
