Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Ghoomer

Even as Abhishek Bachchan is getting ready for the release of Ghoomer on August 18, his father has revealed that he has already watched the film twice.

'So yes saw GHOOMER back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply INCREDIBLE .. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds..', Amitabh Bachchan posts on his blog,

'Each notices something that is so endearing and appealing .. the emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the Mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives.'

'It is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs.. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner , a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through.'

'Each one of us have faced failure at some point or the other in our lives .. and we are aware and know how it feels .. but .. how does a winner feel when he succeeds .. that is the challenge we all face .. we all strive for .. we all struggle for .. and then when we find that door is shut .. we break it open and ENTER.. to achieve what we have wanted to all our lives ..that is the learning .. the template of living ..and when it is portrayed in a most creative subtle manner .. the respect and applaud is tremendous.'

Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi and was recently premiered at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Amitabh, who has featured in all of Balki's films, either in proper roles or cameos, makes a special appearance in Ghoomer as well.