Review: Black, White & Gray: Love Kills Keeps You Hooked

Black, White & Gray - Love Kills has a unique take on the standard murder mystery that may not be perfect but is very entertaining nonetheless, discovers Mayur Sanap.

True crime stories are a significant source of entertainment fodder in the current streaming space.

Joining this already crowded genre is Black, White & Gray - Love Kills that presents the story of four murders and the alleged murderer who is on the run.

But unlike some harrowing crime thrillers that we have seen in the last couple of years like Dancing on the Grave, Sector 36, Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom, Manvat Murders, this show comes with a twist.

We see the dramatic retelling of the crime and the interviews of half a dozen people central to the case but that's just a façade for a show that is actually a mockumentary telling a fictitious tale.

It is a bold idea that's sometimes too clever for its own good but this narrative tool makes for a unique take on the standard murder mystery that may not be perfect but is very entertaining nonetheless.

Written and directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, the six-episode show is strung with dual perspectives of 'actual' people expressing their perspective and the characters enacting those events.

But underneath its serious exterior, Black, White & Gray has pulpy sensibilities going for it.

This is spelled out in its retro-style title card which is a throwback to the 1990s Bollywood posters with its vibrant colour palette and swirling graphic design that evoke the era's pulpy sensationalism.

The plot is complex enough to give you a satisfying kick of crime and suspense.

It is further laced with a touch of wicked dark humour, which, at times, feels inspired from Director Sriram Raghavan's work.

The story follows a foreign journalist named Daniel Gray who is trying to piece together the facts behind a shocking murder case in Nagpur.

The accused (Mayur More) is an unnamed young man who allegedly killed the young woman he was in love with (Palak Jaiswal). She is the daughter of a local politician (Anant Jog) and he is the son of the politician's driver.

What begins as a tender love story quickly turns into a chilling murder saga.

The case becomes a talking point in the media and is topped with sensational details.

Every piece of evidence points with complete certainty to the fact that this boy not only killed the girl and but also three more people while trying to hide her body. The other victims include an off-duty policeman (Tigmanshu Dhulia), a cab driver (Hakkim Shahjahan), and a teenager.

The boy, who has gone into hiding, pleads innocent and decides to tell his 'truth' to journalist Gray.

This is where the title comes alive as we see ideas of right and wrong getting blurred. The words 'Love Kills' act as both a caution for the characters as well as a summation of this story.

This is a delicious premise and the layered plot adds an ample of mystery.

There are also undercurrents of social commentary on class, caste and power dynamics nudging the viewers.

Despite its leisurely spaced out episodes, the plot seems a bit dragged out especially when the show veers off into anything other than the central mystery.

This is felt in the jarring romantic scenes between the leads and a woefully over-the-top portrayal of media. Even the 'real-life' characters, who are providing their narrative, have a dramatic tone to their acting that robs off the show of its much-needed heft.

But flaws and all, Black, White & Gray mostly remains loyal to its wacky scheme of things, and while at it, it keeps you hooked and entertained. That's a biggest plus for any show that is trying to be experimental.

Black, White & Gray - Love Kills streams on SonyLIV.

Black, White & Gray - Love Kills Review Rediff Rating: