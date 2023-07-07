Adhura Review: Predictable, Yet Engaging

If you're a fan of the horror genre, give Adhura a watch because it will definitely give you the heebie-jeebies! recommends Namrata Thakker.

After School of Lies, we have yet another Web series set in South India and revolving around an elite boarding school, highlighting how children are bullied at these institutions.

But that's where the similarities between the two shows ends.

While the former dealt with child abuse, Adhura touches upon bullying.

Ten-year-old Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora) is new to the Nilgiri Valley School and finds it hard to adjust, as he's constantly bullied by his peers.

The death of Dean Vyas creates an eerie atmosphere at the boarding school and soon, there's a rumour that Vedant is possessed by Vyas' spirit.

But why?

Well, after a particular bullying incident, Vedant starts acting differently. He's no longer afraid and there's someone helping him fight the bullies.

The makers let out the big secret right away, and we know it's the angry spirit of former student Ninad Raman (Poojan Chhabra) that has possessed Vedant.

Since Ninad was also bullied by his peers, he comes to Vedant's rescue.

But there's much more to the story.

Ninad is looking for revenge.

So when Nilgiri High School decides to host a reunion for the 2007 batch, Ninad gets his chance.

As soon as his best friend Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh) and other batchmates arrive for the reunion, mysterious events start unfolding.

During the three-day reunion, two of Ninad's batchmates die on campus.

That's when the spookiness actually begins and it starts feeling like a horror show.

Till then, the scares are pretty far and few as the makers heavily rely on the usual tricks. Things, in fact, escalate in the last three episodes.

Story-wise, Adhura is predictable, but what makes it engaging is the way it's been told and executed.

The first few episodes come across a bit slow but the good performances make up for it.

Shrenik Arora is really good as Vedant and manages to scare you with his piercing gaze and smirks.

Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal, who plays Vedant's school counsellor, don't disappoint either.

Zoa Morani and Poojan Chhabra are decent.

The school where the show has been shot lends a lot of character and gives an eerie feeling throughout.

Adhura isn't devoid of loopholes.

It's bizarre how Supriya gets to work as a school counsellor when she herself is dealing with personal loss and needs therapy.

Or why Vedant aka Ninad goes on a killing spree at a hospital where he's admitted for no reason?

Adhura streams on Amazon Prime Video

Adhura Review Rediff Rating: