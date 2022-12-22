It's Quiz Time, Folks!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly but, first, play our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Chandni Bar B. Border C. Maachis A. Chandni Bar A. Chance Pe Dance B. Kismat Konnection C. Dil Bole Hadippa B. Kismat Konnection A. Gehraiyaan B. Angry Indian Goddesses C. Roy A. Gehraiyaan A. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein B. Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar C. Ramji Londonwaley C. Ramji Londonwaley A. Hum Saath Saath Hain B. Hero No 1 C. Raja Hindustani A. Hum Saath Saath Hain A. Kurbaan B. Bodyguard C. Tashan C. Tashan A. Aunty No 1 B. Saajan Chale Sasural C. Itihaas B. Saajan Chale Sasural A. Taal B. Hulchul C. Aap Ki Khatir C. Aap Ki Khatir A. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag B. Life In A...Metro C. Aaja Nachle C. Aaja Nachle A. Ardh Satya B. Purana Mandir C. Mohre A. Ardh Satya

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com